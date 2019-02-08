Conservatives, NDP seek to launch investigation into allegations of interference by PMO, Scheer says

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

On Friday morning, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said opposition MPs will attempt to launch a committee investigation into the allegations that former justice minister and attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould had resisted pressure from the Prime Minister’s Office to issue a directive to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada to shelve court proceedings against SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. in favour of a negotiated settlement without trial.

He said Conservative and NDP MPs on the Commons Justice committee will try to set up hearings on the matter and request nine high-ranking government officials appear before Members of Parliament to answer questions. Mr. Scheer said opposition MPs are calling for an emergency meeting of the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

Related: PMO pressed Wilson-Raybould to abandon prosecution of SNC-Lavalin

Story continues below advertisement

Related: Trudeau says he didn’t direct Wilson-Raybould on SNC-Lavalin case

The Official Opposition Leader said those the Conservatives wish to call before the committee include Ms. Wilson-Raybould, her recently appointed replacement as justice minister David Lametti, Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick, Director of Public Prosecutions Kathleen Roussel, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister Katie Telford, Principle Secretary Gerald Butts, Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister Mathieu Bouchard, Senior Advisor Elder Marques as well as Jessica Prince, the current chief of staff to the Minister of Veterans Affairs.

“If the Prime Minister has nothing to hide, then members of his government should have no reason to oppose these officials from testifying. Members of Parliament, and all other relevant authorities, have a responsibility to determine what happened here, and both Trudeau and his officials must be forthcoming. We believe this committee investigation is a necessary first step,” Mr. Scheer said.

“If his MPs vote against a motion and try to cover up what happened, Canadians can only conclude that the reports of political interference are true. Should the Liberals prevent PMO officials from testifying, Conservatives will pursue every course of action to make sure Justin Trudeau and his office are held to account.”

Separately, Duff Conacher, the co-founder of Democracy Watch, an ethics watchdog, is calling for an ethics investigation into the matter.

He is asking Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion to ensure a probe is launched.

“It is a violation for anyone covered by the federal Conflict of Interest Act, including the Prime Minister and PMO staff, to use his or her position as a public office holder to seek to influence a decision of another person so as to … improperly further another person’s private interests,” Mr. Conacher said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Opinion: Trudeau chooses not to be clear on what happened with SNC-Lavalin

Opinion: The SNC-Lavalin revelations show we are not a country bound by the rule of law

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, campaigning in British Columbia, called for a probe into the allegations.

"All this cries out for some serious investigation," the NDP leader said in a telephone interview from Burnaby, B.C., where he's campaigning for a seat in the House of Commons in a Feb. 25 byelection.

“And given the Prime Minister’s response, if he truly wants to clear this up and believes there’s been no wrongdoing, he should welcome an investigation from the ethics commissioner. … Tell us what happened, be transparent, invite the ethics commissioner to investigate and tell us that this is not the case or, if it is the case, then there’s a serious reckoning that needs to happen.”

"It cuts to the heart of our democracy," Singh said, adding that "at the end of the day, Canadians deserve to have a government on their side, on the side of justice, not on the side of a multinational corporation."

Story continues below advertisement

With a report from The Canadian Press