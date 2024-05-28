Conservatives offer to work with Liberals to fast-track foreign interference bill

The Conservatives are offering to help the minority Liberal government fast-track its foreign interference legislation provided that the bill’s key provisions will be put in place before the next federal election.

Conservative MP and foreign affairs critic Michael Chong extended the offer in writing to the government, and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Tuesday that he’s open to working with the Official Opposition to see the bill passed quickly into law.

“Now that Bill C-70 has finally been introduced, the Government and Official Opposition must work together to ensure that our democratic institutions and elections are protected from the threats of authoritarian states,” Mr. Chong wrote. “Conservatives will work in good faith to ensure the rapid progress of Bill C-70 through the House while ensuring sufficient scrutiny of the bill’s measures.”

Following a cabinet meeting Tuesday, Mr. LeBlanc said he has discussed the proposal with Mr. Chong and is prepared to work with the Conservatives.

“I told Mr. Chong that we are completely open to amendments that will strengthen the bill,” Mr. LeBlanc told reporters in French. “If we can work to adopt this bill on foreign interference as soon as possible, a major bill, with the support of the official opposition, I find this encouraging.”

‘Unacceptable state of affairs’: Watchdog slams handling of foreign interference intel

The federal government unveiled legislation in early May to combat foreign interference by creating a mandatory registry for people undertaking “influence activity” in politics or government on behalf of foreign powers and giving Canada’s top spy agency more authority to combat threats.

The Countering Foreign Interference Act would also create new foreign-interference criminal offences, including political interference. When it tabled the bill, the government said it would make it easier to prosecute anyone who tries to coerce someone with intimidation or threats on behalf of a foreign entity or terrorist group.

The omnibus bill was released days after the Hogue inquiry into foreign interference released its first report Friday, saying meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections undermined the right of Canadian voters to have an electoral process “free from coercion or covert influence” and may have affected results in a small number of ridings.

The acts of foreign interference that occurred, or are suspected to have occurred, “are a stain on our electoral process and impacted the process leading up to the actual vote,” Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue wrote.

The legislation, called Bill C-70, also creates a Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner, who would oversee the newly created registry.

Mr. LeBlanc also defended his government’s approach to foreign intelligence after the release of a highly critical report from the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA). The report described an “unacceptable state of affairs” with respect to poor tracking of who has read or received key intelligence reports. The report also described tension and disagreement between key branches of the federal government’s intelligence community.

Mr. LeBlanc said significant changes have been made that address the issues raised in the report.

“I have a lot of confidence in the improvements that have been made,” he said.

“The Prime Minister directed a year-and-a-half ago that there be a broader sharing of intelligence information with ministers responsible. And I have noticed myself the extent to which different pieces of intelligence are tracked in terms of who saw what, when. So those improvements have been largely in place for some time,” he said.

In an interview, Mr. Chong pointed out that the report provides detailed examples of confusion and disagreement over documents prepared for the Prime Minister as recently as last year.

Mr. Chong said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ultimately the one who must ensure the system that provides him with advice and national security intelligence is functioning properly.

“The Prime Minister is responsible for that breakdown,” he said. “It just seems like chaos.”