 Skip to main content

Politics Conservatives pick long-time mayor, former dairy farmer to run against Bernier in 2019 election

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Conservatives pick long-time mayor, former dairy farmer to run against Bernier in 2019 election

Morgan Lowrie and Vicky Fragasso-Marquis
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced Saturday that he’s chosen a former local mayor and agricultural entrepreneur to face Quebec MP Maxime Bernier in the 2019 election.

Speaking in Saint-Elzear, Que., Scheer named Richard Lehoux, the former president of an association of Quebec municipalities and the town’s longtime mayor, as the candidate in the Beauce riding.

Lehoux will take on the task of challenging Bernier, the outspoken former Conservative leadership candidate who quit the party over the summer and has since become one of its loudest critics.

Story continues below advertisement

Scheer did not mention Bernier by name on Saturday, choosing instead to aim his criticism at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But he claimed the Conservative party was the only one capable of defeating Trudeau’s Liberals in next year’s federal election.

“If you want to change governments in 2019, you have to vote Conservative, by marking an ‘X’ next to Richard Lehoux,” he said to cheers.

Bernier announced in September that he’s starting his own party, the People’s Party of Canada, to represent those who reject political interference by special interest groups, cartels and lobbyists.

Lehoux served as Saint-Elzear’s mayor for 19 years before leaving the post to return to agriculture in 2017. He describes himself as a former dairy producer and said on Saturday that he obtained his first Conservative Party membership card in the 1980s.

In a speech, Lehoux said the Conservative party was the best one to lead the Beauce region’s farmers and entrepreneurs, who he described as fiercely independent and “strangled” by state bureaucracy.

“We (Conservative party members) count on the personal responsibility of individuals and don’t throw obstacles in their path, so they can develop,” he said to the partisan crowd, which included several mayors from the region who had come to support him.

Story continues below advertisement

Bernier was quick to react to the candidature, taking to Twitter to criticize Lehoux’s connection to what he called the “dairy cartel.”

In an interview with The Canadian Press, he said he wasn’t surprised Scheer had chosen a dairy producer to face him, given the leader’s support of supply management.

He said Lehoux’s priority would be “defending the privilege of the cartel,” and said he looked forward to debating him on the issue.

“I’m looking forward to have a debate in Beauce about his privilege, and why he wants people to pay twice the price for milk, poultry and eggs,” he said in a phone interview.

The Beauce MP quit the Conservative party in August amid disagreements with Scheer on a number of issues, including Canada’s supply management system.

He has said his new political formation will be ready to compete in the 2019 election.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019