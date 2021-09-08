Conservatives’ Erin O’Toole pledges lower deficits by cutting child-care spending, doubling workers benefit

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speaks to the media in Ottawa on Tuesday Sept. 7, 2021. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Conservative Party is promising lower deficits if it forms government by spending significantly less on child care and pushing back new health spending while dramatically increasing payments through the low-income workers’ benefit.

The Conservatives released the costing details of their platform just two hours before the start of the first official leaders’ debate. The Conservative plan proposes to spend just over $51-billion in net new spending (including tax credits, and some cancelled Liberal programs) over five years, compared to the $78-billion in new spending proposed by the Liberals.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole released his platform on the second day of the election campaign, but there were few price tags to accompany those promises. The party said it was waiting for cost estimates from the non-partisan Parliamentary Budget Officer, whose office reviewed 31 Conservative policies. The PBO’s costing was not provided to journalists at a technical briefing with party officials, but was later posted online.

Story continues below advertisement

The most expensive policy the Conservatives propose is the doubling of the Canada Workers Benefit, which would cost $24-billion over five years. The benefit is provided to low-income workers.

John Ibbitson: Erin O’Toole is the most Liberal leader the Conservatives have ever had

Conservatives aim to wrest innovation leadership from Liberals - but critics say neither party measures up

Justin Trudeau releases Liberals’ multibillion-dollar platform; includes 15% tax for high-income earners

One of the biggest differences between the Conservative and Liberal platforms is how much the parties would spend on child care. The Liberals propose spending $29.8-billion over five years to launch a national, $10-a-day child-care program. The Conservatives would scrap that program and instead, commit to a tax credit to help cover child-care costs that is estimated to cost the treasury $2.6-billion over fiver years.

Until now, Mr. O’Toole has avoided saying what a Conservative government would do with the child-care deals that the Liberals signed with some provinces while in government. At the Wednesday technical briefing, the officials said the provinces would be allowed to keep the money that was expected this year, but the deals would be scrapped after that.

The Liberal platform budgeted $3-billion for the child-care deals with provinces for this year.

Unlike the plan from the Liberals, which does not commit to balancing the budget, the Conservatives say they would get the books out of the red within 10 years through economic growth. The party only released the numbers for the first five years. It shows that, in 2025-26, the Conservatives would run a $24.7-billion deficit, compared to the $32-billion proposed by the Liberals for the same year.

A proposed Canada Investment Accelerator, which would give companies a 5-per-cent tax credit for capital investments, would cost the treasury $13.7-billion over the next three years, according to the spending breakdown.

Retroactive changes to the fiscal stabilization program would see a Conservative government spend $9.7-billion in the first year. The program acts as an insurance policy for provinces that suffer a significant drop in revenues. At the briefing, Conservative Party officials said the one-time payment would largely go to Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Story continues below advertisement

A program proposed by the Conservatives to replace the current federal wage subsidy, which expires in October, would cost $7.6-billion, according to the party. Called the Canada Job Surge Plan, it would pay at least 25 per cent of the salary of a net new hire, and the subsidy could reach a maximum of 50 per cent, based on how long the person was unemployed.

And the Tory plan to extend the Employment-Insurance sickness benefit to 52 weeks is projected to cost $4-billion.

Over the first three weeks of the election campaign, Mr. O’Toole frequently touted his party’s plan to increase the rate of federal health-care spending at a faster pace than the Liberals, which he said amounted to $60-billion over 10 years. The estimate released on Wednesday shows that only $3.6-billion of that would be additional spending in the first five years.

The Conservatives are promising to increase the health transfer by six per cent a year, in contrast to the current formula that has a three-per-cent floor, but could be higher when growth is strong. Due to expected strong growth over the next couple of years as the economy recovers from the pandemic, the Conservative platform indicates there is not much difference between Conservative increases and the status quo in the short term. The party says the differences will become more pronounced as economic growth falls back to normal levels.

The detailed costing released by the Conservatives also walks back the idea, contained in their platform, that “restoring Canada’s finances requires getting back to robust economic growth of 3 per cent or more per year.”

The party now says it can balance the budget over the next 10 years, even with the slower pace of economic growth projected by the Parliamentary Budget Office. The PBO expects real GDP growth of 6.1 per cent this year and 4.2 per cent next year, as the economy bounces back from the pandemic, before dropping down to an average of 1.7-per-cent GDP growth between 2023 and 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservatives’ previous comments about 3-per-cent growth raised the eyebrows of professional economists and invited attacks from political opponents. Canada has not seen consistent, real GDP growth of 3 per cent in decades. Economists cite the country’s aging population and slow productivity growth as stumbling blocks to achieving anything close to that in the coming years.

Despite avoiding the 3-per-cent growth target in their costed platform, the party said it expects a number of its proposed initiatives – including a new advanced research facility, tax credits for capital investments, and lowering barriers to interprovincial trade – to increase productivity and enhance GDP growth.

With reports from Bill Curry