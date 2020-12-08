 Skip to main content

Conservatives prepared to debate assisted-dying bill around the clock, Erin O’Toole says

Stephanie Levitz
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Dec. 3, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Opposition Conservatives appeared Tuesday to be pushing the Liberal government to ask a Quebec court for yet another extension on a ruling that struck down existing legislation on medical assistance in dying.

Despite a suggestion by Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole that the Liberals could signal they will make that request, Justice Minister David Lametti’s office said their goal remains passing the new bill by the court-mandated deadline of Dec. 18.

Efforts by the federal government to comply with that deadline are running well behind schedule as the Conservatives have been seizing every minute of debate available to press several concerns they and others have with the bill.

Story continues below advertisement

The new legislation, known as Bill C-7, follows a decision last fall by the Quebec Superior Court, which struck down the provision in the law that allowed assisted dying only for Canadians whose natural death was reasonably foreseeable.

That was deemed too narrow, and a violation of the charter rights of those who couldn’t access an assisted death.

The original ruling gave the government six months to introduce new laws, but the court twice granted the government an extension, with the latest one running out in 10 days.

The Commons is currently scheduled to break for the winter Friday.

The bill must still pass third reading there, then go to the Senate. If it emerges with amendments from that chamber, it would have to return to the Commons, all steps that may not be possible to take under the current timeline.

O’Toole said Tuesday that’s the government’s fault, and they had options they didn’t pursue to get Parliament out from under the pressure of a deadline.

“Today, they may be asking for a delay from the court, something they should have done months ago, they should have appealed the decision or not prorogued,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Several other MPs advanced that line of argument during their own speeches Tuesday.

That in turn prompted accusations from the Liberals that the Opposition is deliberately trying to ignore a court ruling, as well as calling into question the character and competency of a Superior Court judge.

O’Toole said his party is standing up for the most vulnerable.

“I think all Canadians want to make sure the vulnerable are provided for, that is all we’re asking,” he said,

“And so if we have to stay here for 24 hours a day, seven days a week to stand up for those Canadians, we will do that.”

The bill has been caught up in the twists and turns the COVID-19 pandemic has created for much of the Liberals’ legislative agenda.

Story continues below advertisement

A version of the assisted-dying bill was introduced in February, though never made it committee before Parliament closed its doors in March as part of the countrywide shutdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

When Parliament resumed, it was dealing exclusively with pandemic-related matters, and then when the government prorogued Parliament in August, it had to be reintroduced.

That happened in October, and the Liberals argue there has been extensive debate since.

During question period on Monday, Lametti said what the Tories are doing is stalling.

“All that the Conservative party is doing right now is delaying and causing more people to suffer,” he said.

“We therefore are asking all parliamentarians on all sides of the House to pass this bill as expeditiously as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies