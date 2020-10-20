Conservatives push forward bid for special committee despite Liberal election threat

The Conservatives are moving ahead with their bid to set up a special committee to study the Liberal government’s ethical controversies – a decision the Liberals say could trigger an election.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole confirmed the party would call debate on its motion on Tuesday but said they will change the name of the committee, which was first billed as an “anti-corruption” committee. The proposed new name is the “special committee on allegations of misuse of public funds by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.”

The Conservatives will also amend their original motion to state that the plan to launch a special committee does not “constitute legitimate grounds for calling a general election.”

“We hope this is about accountability and not about an election,” Mr. O’Toole told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

But shortly after Mr. O’Toole’s press conference, Liberal House Leader Pablo Rodriguez said the government will consider this a confidence matter and it could trigger an election.

He called the Conservatives' proposed committee “ultra partisan.”

“They’re clearly saying in this motion that the government is corrupt,” Mr. Rodriguez said. He said that the Conservative motion would redirect government resources from pandemic response to document production and suck hours out of cabinet ministers' time by making them available to testify at committee.

Since Parliament resumed in September, House of Commons committees have been paralyzed by the question of whether and how to revive probes into the WE controversy. The Liberals, NDP, Bloc Québécois and Conservatives support striking a special committee but differ on its scope and who should control it.

Mr. O’Toole said he doesn’t have confidence in the government, but also doesn’t want an election.

“In many parts of Canada, kids can’t go trick-or-treating, but the Liberals think Canadians should go to the polls, rather than their answering several simple questions,” he said.

The Conservative motion proposes the creation of a committee, separate from the House of Commons standing committees, to study issues including WE’s now-cancelled administration of the Canada Student Service Grant, the emergency commercial rent program and reports that Robert Silver (husband to the Prime Minister’s chief of staff) lobbied the government over the wage subsidy.

The motion is “clearly an indication that there’s no confidence in what the government is doing,” Mr. Rodriguez said Monday.

The Bloc has said it would vote in favour of the Conservative motion, and while the NDP were critical of the “anti-corruption” title the Tories first attached to the committee, they had said they were open to negotiating on the motion.

The ethics and finance committees have been at the centre of the standoff between the government and opposition parties since Parliament returned. Liberal MPs have filibustered and resisted reviving document-production requests that the committees in the previous session had approved before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shut down Parliament in August.

On Monday, the Liberals proposed striking a special committee to study all government spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but their pitch would allow for a disproportionate number of Liberals MPs and see the Liberals chair proceedings. The NDP proposal covers the same broad topic as the Liberals but leaves control over proceedings with the opposition.

“A special committee that’s run by Liberals, that’s stacked by Liberals is not a special committee, it’s going to be a dysfunctional committee,” NDP MP Charlie Angus said Monday. “I think they need to step down from their megaphone, recognize that they are in a minority and work with us.”

