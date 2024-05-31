Conservatives raise privilege concern over post identifying NDP MP as assistant deputy speaker

Open this photo in gallery: NDP MP Carol Hughes is applauded after delivering a speech in the House of Commons prior to voting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 3, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The federal Conservatives are taking issue with a posting on the NDP website that features one of the party’s MPs and a reference to her role as assistant deputy Speaker in the House of Commons.

It is the latest twist in a recent wave of finger-pointing in Parliament over allegations of partisanship by MPs who have responsibility for maintaining decorum from the Speaker’s chair.

This week, the House has heard complaints about Speaker Greg Fergus, the deputy Speaker and now the assistant deputy Speaker.

The most recent concern, raised as a question of privilege in the Commons late Thursday evening by Quebec MP Luc Berthold, is in regards to Ontario NDP MP Carole Hughes, who also serves as assistant deputy Speaker.

On the NDP’s website, a picture of Ms. Hughes is featured with a reference that includes the non-partisan role she occupies in the House in addition to being an MP. Mr. Berthold pointed to the fact that there are two donation buttons on the site.

“Mr. Speaker, the New Democratic Party is literally fundraising on the fact that one of their members is a chair occupant,” he said. He also said that when she was appointed to the role in December, 2015, the party published a release “celebrating her appointment.”

In response to Mr. Berthold, NDP House Leader Peter Julian said: “I have been in this House for 20 years and that is surely the dumbest question of privilege I’ve ever seen.”

“I’m not even going to dignify that with a response, Mr. Speaker,” he said.

In an interview, Mr. Julian said it is within the rules for Speakers, deputy Speakers and assistant deputy Speakers to fundraise in order to be re-elected.

Mr. Berthold’s complaint was raised in the Commons after NDP Ontario MP Lindsay Mathyssen raised a point of privilege over concerns about a Facebook post that featured deputy Speaker Chris d’Entremont, the MP for the riding of West Nova, advertising a meet and greet for Conservatives in Nova Scotia.

Ms. Mathyssen said that Mr. d’Entremont was wearing his robe, worn in the House, in a political advertisement that could compromise his impartiality.

The post from the Dartmouth-Cole Harbour Conservative Association was for an event ”with two very special guests,” including Mr. d’Entremont.

He was appointed deputy Speaker in November, 2021. On Thursday evening, he said he had reviewed the Facebook post in question and it was made by a volunteer at an electoral district association other than his own. Mr. d’Entremont added that he had no involvement with it.

“The choice of photograph and wording of this social-media post was neither my own nor was it approved by me,” he said.

He said the photo of him appears to be “simply one plucked from the House of Commons website and certainly was not a photo which was specially taken for this purpose.”

The questions about Mr. d’Entremont and Ms. Hughes followed concerns levelled against House of Commons Speaker, Mr. Fergus. On Monday, the Conservatives put forward a motion in the Commons to remove Mr. Fergus as Speaker, though it was defeated in a vote the following day. The Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois say he lacks impartiality in the role.

The Speaker’s role is to essentially be a referee, and their actions must be impartial to preserve the trust of the House.

Sebastian Skamski, the director of media relations for the Office of the Official Opposition, said Thursday evening that the situation with Mr. d’Entremont was unlike that of Mr. Fergus. He said the social-media post in question with Mr. d’Entremont used absolutely no partisan language, did not attack any political leader and was drafted by a volunteer of a riding association unrelated to the Conservative MP.