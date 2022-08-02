Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre takes part in the Conservative Party of Canada French-language leadership debate in Laval, Que., on May 25.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The federal Conservatives raised more money than the Liberals and NDP combined during the second quarter of this year, as the party inches closer to choosing a new leader.

The Conservatives raised over $4.4 million from about 36,000 donors between April 1 and June 30.

The governing Liberals raised nearly $2.8 million from almost 28,000 donors and New Democrats received almost $1.2 million in contributions from nearly 16,000 people.

The federal Greens raised almost $438,000 from about 5,200 Canadians while over 1,600 people donated about $248,00 to the Bloc Quebecois.

The People’s Party of Canada, which does not hold any seats in Parliament, raised just under $200,000 from about 4,000 donors.

All parties, except for the Greens, received less money from donations in the second quarter than in the first three months of the year.

Financial returns filed with Elections Canada also lay out contributions to the Conservative federal leadership candidates during the second quarter, which totalled over $8 million.

Front-runner Pierre Poilievre received the most contributions of the candidates running for leadership of the party.

Poilievre raised just over $4 million, while former Quebec premier Jean Charest raised almost $1.4 million for the race.

The Conservatives will announce the winner of the leadership race on Sept. 10.

