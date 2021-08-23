 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Conservatives request Elections Canada investigation into ‘manipulated’ Liberal social media video

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Kristy Kirkup
Toronto
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole speaks to the media as he makes an announcement in Edmonton, on Aug. 21, 2021.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A lawyer for the federal Conservatives has asked Elections Canada to investigate a Liberal Party video of Tory Leader Erin O’Toole, posted to Twitter, that the social media platform deemed manipulated.

Arthur Hamilton said in a letter to Commissioner of Canada Elections Yves Côté on Monday that the agency should look into remedial powers to have the video removed from any platform where it has been published.

The video, posted to Twitter Sunday on the account of Liberal candidate and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, uses edited clips from a talk Mr. O’Toole gave about privatized health care while he was running for the Conservative leadership in July, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian federal election 2021: Latest updates and essential reading ahead of Sept. 20 vote

In one clip, asked if he would allow provinces to experiment with health care reform, including private, “for-profit” and non-profit options inside universal health coverage, Mr. O’Toole says, “Yes.”

He goes on to talk about “public-private synergies,” but the Liberal video removes his comments about ensuring that “universal access remains paramount.”

Twitter later labelled the French and English versions of the video “manipulated media.” According to its policy, entities may not “deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm.” The social media site says it may label tweets containing synthetic or manipulated media “to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context.”

Speaking in Halifax at a health care announcement promising to spend $6-billion to eliminate wait lists, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau stood by the video, saying Mr. O’Toole’s response to the question had also been posted online in full. “What’s really important here is that in the middle of a pandemic, Erin O’Toole came out unequivocally in support of private health care in terms of for-profit health care. We posted the entire interview … and I encourage all Canadians to take a look to see what Erin O’Toole has to say about what he sees in the future of health care,” Mr. Trudeau said.

In a statement Sunday evening, Liberal Party spokesperson Alex Lawrence said that comments by Mr. O’Toole on Twitter “included both the full-length answer and highlights.

“The highlights are an accurate reflection of Mr. O’Toole’s statement in its entirety,” he said. “We disagree with the assessment and are seeking an explanation from Twitter.”

Mathew Clancy, the manager of media relations for the Conservative campaign, said Sunday that it is “disappointing to see the Liberals resort to American-style divisive politics.” He also said the Conservatives are focused on a recovery plan for the country while Mr. Trudeau and the Liberals “are focused on spreading misinformation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the campaign, Twitter removed a Conservative video that had superimposed Mr. Trudeau’s face onto a young girl’s body in a scene from the film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The social media company cited copyright concerns for that decision.

Follow the party leaders and where they stand on the issues this election campaign by signing up for our Morning or Evening Update newsletters.

For subscribers only: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies