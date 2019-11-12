Conservatives say energy corridor would address Trudeau’s unity challenges

The Conservatives say they want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to study the implementation of an east-west energy corridor in an effort to address the national unity challenges facing the country in the new minority government.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer met with Mr. Trudeau Tuesday morning in Ottawa to lay out his party’s priorities for the upcoming session of Parliament. The Prime Minister is meeting with all of the opposition party leaders this week as the Liberals try to craft an agenda for the government that can get the support from at least one of the Conservatives, Bloc Québécois or NDP.

Mr. Trudeau needs to get support from another party for the Throne Speech on Dec. 5 to avoid being defeated in the House of Commons and sending the country back to the polls. The Greens did not elect enough MPs to hold the balance of power.

Story continues below advertisement

The list of priorities laid out by the Conservatives shows some room to work together with the Liberals, for example around income tax cuts, but in other areas there’s a significant gap between the two party’s priorities.

Studying an east-west energy corridor, which would bring oil from the Prairies to tide water and hydro electricity from Quebec and Ontario to other regions, could place Mr. Trudeau in conflict with provinces, if they did not agree to the corridor. During the election, Mr. Trudeau said he would not force the construction of a pipeline through Quebec without the province’s consent.

“We will never impose a pipeline on Quebec. That is Andrew Scheer’s plan,” Mr. Trudeau said on Oct. 10.

In a brief photo opportunity at the beginning of the closed-door meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized that his priorities are addressing affordability challenges and fighting climate change.

The two leaders found “common ground” on issues like making maternity and paternity leave tax-free, Mr. Scheer told reporters after the meeting.

His list of priorities that he presented to Mr. Trudeau closely mirrored the key elements of the Conservative party’s election platform. In addition to the east-west energy corridor, the Tories are also calling for tax cuts, the cancellation of new environmental assessment rules, funding for Toronto subway expansions and stronger penalties in the Conflict of Interest Act.

The Conservative Leader wouldn’t say yet whether his party will support the Liberal’s Throne Speech. Mr. Scheer’s office said the Conservatives will wait to see the entire speech before deciding whether to support it.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s up to Mr. Trudeau to find common ground to get his Throne Speech passed,” Mr. Scheer told reporters after the meeting. “I highlighted the areas that we would be focusing on …and it’s up to him to decide what to do with that.”

A government source, granted anonymity to discuss the private meeting between Mr. Scheer and Mr. Trudeau, said the Prime Minister gave the Conservative Leader an update on the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement. The new pact was signed in principle last year but is still making its way through U.S. Congress and hasn’t yet been ratified in Parliament.

The source said Mr. Trudeau, who didn’t speak with reporters after the meeting, is hoping for support from the Conservatives on NAFTA and on proposed changes to the basic income exemption that would give all but the richest Canadians a break in taxes.

“Last month, Canadians elected a parliament that they expect to work together, and that’s exactly what I’m going to be focusing on doing,” Mr. Trudeau said at the beginning of his meeting with Mr. Scheer.

The Conservative Leader repeated his call for the Liberals to repeal Bill C-69, which changed the environmental assessment rules for new projects, and Bill C-48, which would ban oil tankers from loading at ports on the northern coast of B.C. The Liberals passed both bills during their previous majority government.

The two bills are leading to uncertainty and a “lack of confidence in the energy sector,” Mr. Scheer said, adding that the bills put negative pressure on investment and leading to billions leaving the oil patch. Most recently Encana announced that it will move its headquarters to the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

Absent from the Conservatives’ list of demands was a call to cancel the Liberal’s carbon tax which was imposed on provinces that didn’t introduce their own plan to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

Mr. Trudeau’s office announced Tuesday that the Liberals will recall the House of Commons on Dec. 5 to elect a Speaker and then present the Throne Speech. Mr. Scheer had been asking for the House to be recalled on Nov. 25.

The Prime Minister will unveil his new cabinet on Nov. 20.