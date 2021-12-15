Conservative MP Mark Strahl rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa in 2019.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A Tory MP says Conservatives need to re-examine their stance when it comes to a controversial secularism law in Quebec and be prepared to challenge it in court.

Mark Strahl, a representative from British Columbia, said the issue was to be brought up while Conservatives met behind closed doors for their national caucus meeting Wednesday morning.

Federal parties and their MPs have been reacting to the Quebec law, known as Bill 21, which bans some public servants from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Years late, politicians acknowledge the great shame that is Quebec’s Bill 21

The Charter can’t save Quebec’s religious minorities. But federal leadership can

The law that passed in 2019 re-entered the headlines last week after a teacher in western Quebec was removed from the classroom because she wears a hijab.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not ruled out federal intervention when it comes to the law, and on Tuesday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he would support Ottawa stepping into a court challenge.

Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather said this week he wants a national debate on the use of and rules around the notwithstanding clause, which Quebec Premier Francois Legault pre-emptively invoked to stave off any claims the provincial law violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

It’s a conversation others have suggested is long overdue, four decades after the clause was created as part of constitutional talks. Housefather said the discussion should include whether the clause can be invoked without an actual court challenge of the law in question, as Legault did when Bill 21 was passed.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole reacted last week to the news of the Quebec teacher being reassigned, saying while he personally opposes the law, he believes it’s an issue for Quebecers to deal with.

He campaigned during the September federal election that he would never challenge a provincial law because he respects their jurisdiction.

Before entering Wednesday’s caucus meeting, Strahl said “some issues transcend jurisdiction.

“I think Bill 21 is one of them.”

He said it’s unclear what the Conservative position is on the matter, but believes a Tory government should be prepared to challenge it in court.

“We can’t let laws like that go unchallenged,” he told reporters before entering Wednesday’s caucus meeting.

“It’s a position that’s shared by many, many of my colleagues.”

Newly elected Ottawa Liberal MP Jenna Sudds had similar sentiments in a statement she issued on the bill, calling it a “a manifestation of intolerant and xenophobic sentiments” that may need federal intervention.

“Canadian governments at all levels have an unwavering commitment to the principles of freedom of religion and expression,” she said. “We cannot in good conscience stand idly by and allow this bill to go unchallenged, for what we permit, we promote.”

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.