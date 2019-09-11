 Skip to main content

Politics Conservatives turn to Bryan Adams’ songwriter for election campaign theme

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Conservatives turn to Bryan Adams’ songwriter for election campaign theme

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and his wife Jill wave as they board the campaign plane in Ottawa, on Sept. 11, 2019.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Progressive Conservatives have turned to Bryan Adams’ longtime hitmaker Jim Vallance to pen their campaign song.

The guitar-driven tune is packed with Vallance’s trademarked pop-rock zeal, as a chorus of voices belt lyrics that include: “A brand new day, a better way, it’s time for you to get ahead.” A bilingual version offers the second and last verses in French.

Vallance’s chart-toppers include Adams’ hits Cuts Like a Knife, Run to You, Summer of ‘69 and Somebody. He’s also provided songs for Michael Buble, Aerosmith, Rod Stewart and KISS.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal election campaign formally launches today, with the vote set for Oct. 21.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer kicks off his campaign in Quebec and Ontario, while Prime Minister and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is set to fly to British Columbia for a rally in the NDP-held riding of Vancouver-Kingsway.

The NDP will be in London, Ont., while the Greens are in British Columbia, where Elizabeth May will launch her campaign in Victoria.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter