Conservatives urge moving Beijing Olympics over Uyghur atrocities, but Trudeau disputes use of term ‘genocide’

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Conservatives urge moving Beijing Olympics over Uyghur atrocities, but Trudeau disputes use of term ‘genocide’

Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Members of the Uyghur diaspora and their allies protest outside the Chinese embassy in Toronto in July 2019.

Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is urging Canada’s minority Liberal government to press Olympic organizers to move the 2022 Winter Games out of China because Beijing is “committing genocide against” the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

He said years of reports from human rights monitors, from Western media outlets and from Uyghurs themselves are enough reason to act.

“Genocide is taking place in China right now,” Mr. O’Toole said, citing the use of internment camps and forced sterilization for Muslim Uyghurs..

Story continues below advertisement

“Approximately a million Uyghurs have been forcibly relocated into detention centres,” he said. “People who have managed to escape have reported horrific, co-ordinated violence including physical, mental and sexual torture.”

“Women have spoken of mass rape and sexual abuse. Women have been subjected to forced sterilization.”

He said Canada’s unwillingness to act is a change from its past record on human rights abuses, citing the Canadian government’s effort against the racist Apartheid policies of South Africa.

“I think Canadians would agree that it would violate universal fundamental ethical principles to participate in an Olympic Games hosted by a country that is committing a genocide against part of its population.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he too supports moving the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing.

But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is not at this time prepared to label China’s conduct genocide, saying the treatment of the Uyghurs needs more investigation.

“It’s a word that is extremely loaded and is certainly something that we should be looking at in the case of the Uyghurs,” he told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. O’Toole said the grounds for relocating the 2022 Olympics, scheduled to start less than one year from now in February 2022, go beyond the persecution of the Uyghurs. He also cited Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong, where he said China “has established a police state” as well as the ongoing incarceration of two Canadians – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – who were locked up more than two years ago on what Canada has called manufactured charges.

Mr. O’Toole is not the first politician to declare that China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity through its use of internment camps and forced sterilization for Muslim Uyghurs.

There is a bipartisan consensus in the United States. Not only did the U.S. State Department under former secretary of state Michael Pompeo declare on Jan. 19 that China is perpetrating genocide, but his successor, U.S. President Joe Biden’s secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said later that he concurs.

“The forcing of men, women and children into concentration camps, trying to, in effect, re-educate them to be adherents to the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party, all of that speaks to an effort to commit genocide,” Mr. Blinken told Senate confirmation hearings last month.

Members of Mr. Trudeau’s own party have also labelled the persecution of the Uyghurs as genocide. Last October, a House of Commons subcommittee in which the majority of members are from the governing Liberal Party released a statement last October declaring the persecution of the Uyghurs to be genocide.

The UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide defines genocide as acts that include “imposing measures intended to prevent births within [a] group,” as well as “causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of [a] group.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. O’Toole told reporters Tuesday that if Canadians think China is committing genocide, it cannot in good conscience send athletes to the 2022 Winter Games next year. That’s why he wants Canada to push the International Olympic Committee to move the games.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies