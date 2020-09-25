Conservatives want Commons to sit Sunday to debate new COVID-19 aid legislation

Open this photo in gallery Conservative MP Gerard Deltell rises during Question Period in Ottawa on Dec. 11, 2017. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal Conservatives say they want the House of Commons to sit this weekend to debate new COVID-19 aid legislation.

Opposition House leader Gerard Deltell says the provisions in the bill demand detailed and urgent scrutiny.

Past COVID-19 bills have passed fairly swiftly with all-party consent but at the time, Parliament was not sitting as normal.

Story continues below advertisement

Now it is, and Deltell suggested Friday that putting the new Bill C-2 through the ordinary legislative paces will take too long.

The bill is currently scheduled for debate next Monday and Tuesday.

Deltell proposed that all of Sunday be devoted to studying it as well, in what’s known as a committee of the whole — a format that gives MPs a chance to grill the government without the more restrictive timelines that characterize regular debate.

“We want support for Canadians. This is what we are here for,” Deltell said Friday in Ottawa.

“But on the other hand, we have to do our job.”

The bill follows through on the Liberal government’s promise last month to create a more robust employment insurance system and three new temporary benefits to replace the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), which is scheduled to come to an end Saturday.

The government made one key change, ensuring that unemployed Canadians will receive $500 a week in benefits — the same as they’ve been receiving under the CERB — rather than the originally proposed $400.

Story continues below advertisement

The legislation, if passed, would also create a new sick leave benefit of $500 per week for two weeks for anyone who falls ill or must isolate due to the pandemic.

Both items were a must if the New Democrats were to support the Liberals' throne speech delivered earlier this week, and on which a vote of confidence is required.

NDP MPs have said they remain concerned with some elements of the sick leave provisions but if they are changed, they’ll back the bill.

The Conservatives would not say Friday what, if any, amendments or changes the party might be seeking.

Tory MP Eric Duncan called the bill an important piece of legislation with much at stake.

“There are billions of dollars and dozens of government programs that need to be reviewed,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

"Canadians cannot afford for Parliament to get this wrong. "

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.