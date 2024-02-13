Skip to main content
Ottawa
The Canadian Press


Conservative MP James Bezan rises during Question Period, on Oct. 20, 2023 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A Tory member of Parliament says a future Conservative government would renegotiate Canada’s trade deal with Ukraine.

Manitoba MP James Bezan says his government would ensure the agreement contains no mention of carbon pricing – and that no other trade deals do either.

He made the comments on a Ukrainian TV network last week, aired after the Tories voted against legislation to implement an updated Canada-Ukraine free trade deal.

Ukrainian groups expressed disappointment over the vote and Liberals accused the party of mimicking right-wing politicians in the U.S. who want to reduce aid to Ukraine.

Bezan told the network the reference to carbon pricing was a “poison pill” Tories can’t support, adding they would also change the deal by adding insurance provisions.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said last week his party wouldn’t honour what he called a “carbon tax amendment,” but stopped short of outlining what he planned to do about the deal.

