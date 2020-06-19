Contact-tracing apps are a job for multipartisan leadership

For months, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been holding crisis-era press conferences at Rideau Cottage nearly every day, but when he announced Thursday that a voluntary COVID-19 contact-tracing app is coming, he missed the boat on national-emergency leadership.
All over the world, COVID-19 contact-tracing apps, potential game-changers in warding off new waves of virus spread, have run into one major practical problem: Many people don’t trust them, so most don’t use them.
So this was not the time for a prime ministerial announcement, with Mr. Trudeau emerging alone from Rideau Cottage. This required a broad, multipartisan Team Canada approach – and not just with the premiers, like Ontario’s Doug Ford, who will use the apps in their public-health systems. If Canada is going this route, Mr. Trudeau’s job is to make it a national mission, so he should have brought out an array of folks to back it.
Instead, Mr. Trudeau made it another daily announcement, albeit with a reassuring explanation of how the app works. Then he told reporters the government had been “working with” Canada’s Privacy Commissioner, Daniel Therrien, on the app rollout.
Mr. Therrien’s office put it another way. Health Canada contacted them “recently” about the app. “We have requested and are awaiting necessary information and until such time as we have received that information we have not provided our recommendations,” Vito Pilieci, a spokesperson for the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, said in a statement.
That’s a dropped ball. Mr. Therrien is not a household name, but he is the national privacy watchdog so his seal of approval could encourage public trust.
It was strange enough on May 29 when Mr. Therrien told a Commons committee that the government had even contacted him. He has argued that contact-tracing apps can be made in a way that respects privacy, but it depends on the design. Why not bring him in from the beginning?
In the same way, the Liberals might have reached out to skeptical opposition MPs, such as Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, who raised concerns about whether data collected can be de-anonymized and whether Canada’s privacy laws are strong enough to protect individuals. She thinks governments should probably stick to the current telephone-call contact tracing.
A national government in a time of crisis should reach out to the opposition, especially to doubters. Ms. Rempel Garner said she’s heard “zip. Zero. Nada.” On Thursday, she tweeted a survey asking her followers, “Would you trust Trudeau’s app with your data (health, whereabouts, contacts, etc.)?”
Governments will be governments, so the feds and the provinces hammered out co-operation in private, developed an app with Shopify employees and then announced it would be tested. They should have been talking about it in public every step of the way – including the concerns.
This isn’t a small issue. Contact tracing is critical to ensuring that the coronavirus doesn’t start spreading rapidly again. The apps do something the old-school method can’t: keep a record of people one has been in contact with, even if you don’t know who they are. A study by Oxford University modellers concluded that if 80 per cent of cellphone owners used the apps, there would be no need for lockdowns.
But in Western democracies, the take-up rate has been lower than 20 per cent.
The Canadian version, to be tested in Ontario and rolled out in July, will work on a platform developed by Apple and Google that is being adopted by many countries. It uses Bluetooth so your phone can record when it is in contact with another phone’s Bluetooth, using anonymous identifiers. If you later test positive for COVID-19, you can transfer the information to public-health officials so the contacts can be traced.
There are privacy concerns, some of which are vast. Experts note our laws aren’t fit for the digital age, data can sometimes be de-anonymized by correlating them with other data sets and some fear voluntary apps might become required in practice.
On the other hand, many Canadians give up far more personal information, almost without looking, to apps that help them get through traffic or buy shoes.
The operative point is that people are wary of sharing any health info, and wary of sharing info with a government app.
Now, Mr. Trudeau and the premiers have apparently decided this is an important initiative. But if they don’t make it a mission to build public trust, it won’t be much at all.
