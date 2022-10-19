A person walks among trucks on Wellington Street on Feb. 14, 2022, during the convoy protests in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The Ontario Provincial Police warned there was no end date to the convoy protests heading for Ottawa in January and that it could end up including “extremists,” according to an intelligence report presented to the Emergencies Act inquiry on Wednesday.

The same report appeared to illustrate a much higher level of concern about the convoy protest than the Ottawa police shared publicly at the time or in a private conversation with Ottawa police board chair Diane Deans.

Ms. Deans testified Wednesday at the Public Order Emergency Commission, led by Justice Paul Rouleau. The commission is studying whether the convoy protests in Ottawa and at sections of the Canada-U.S. border met the threshold to justify invoking the Emergencies Act.

The provincial report, dated Jan. 26, said the convoy intended to stay at Parliament Hill until the federal government repealed “all COVID-19 public health restrictions and mandates” and there was no end date for the protest.

On the same day in Ottawa, senior police commanders told the city’s police board the protesters were difficult to predict, but expectations were that between 1,000 and 2,000 people would arrive in trucks and other vehicles and they would stay through the weekend.

CSIS found no foreign actors funding the convoy protests, according to public inquiry evidence

Ottawa resembled ‘lawless world’ during convoy protest, witness tells Emergencies Act inquiry

Ms. Deans told the commission that she also had a one-on-one call with then-police chief Peter Sloly before the convoy arrived in Ottawa. In the call, Mr. Sloly told her he did not feel that any intelligence reports the police had received suggested the protest would be anything other than a demonstration that would “come and go in a typical fashion.”

Mr. Sloly said he would be “very surprised” if the protesters stayed for more than one weekend, Ms. Deans said.

The police board did not receive intelligence reports, including the Jan. 26 OPP report, Ms. Deans said. The document, written two days before the protests took over Ottawa, closely predicted what followed.

“Organizers have indicated they are planning to stage disruptions that may gridlock areas around Parliament buildings and parts of Ottawa,” the report said.

It also said protesters may attempt to disrupt the business of government at city halls and provincial government facilities.

The report further warned that the demonstrations could delay commuter travel and lead to confrontations with people refusing to follow indoor masking and vaccine requirements. The latter issue was a contributing factor for why most businesses in downtown Ottawa closed during the protests.

Among the other events, actions or incidents that the provincial police force said could arise was the “involvement from ideologically motivated extremists who espouse sovereign citizen ideals.”

The trucks began arriving in Ottawa on Jan. 28, and gridlocked the downtown core near Parliament Hill for more than three weeks. The City of Ottawa declared a state of emergency on Feb. 6, and the province declared its own state of emergency on Feb. 11.

The next week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14. The next day, Mr. Sloly resigned as police chief and on Feb. 16, Ottawa city council voted to remove Ms. Deans as police board chair.

More to come.

With a report from The Canadian Press