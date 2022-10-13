Police move in to clear downtown Ottawa near Parliament hill of protesters after weeks of demonstrations on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Convoy protesters in Canada’s capital inflicted an unexpected level of “community violence and social trauma” on the city’s residents, the Ottawa police told an inquiry studying the February invocation of the federal Emergencies act.

The sweeping law was triggered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with the aim of ending the protests opposing government vaccine mandates and other public health measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. The protests clogged border crossings across Canada and for three weeks brought Ottawa’s downtown to a standstill.

Under the Emergencies Act, the government is required to call a public inquiry each time the act is invoked. The public hearings for that commission began Thursday with opening statements from Commissioner Paul Rouleau, the inquiry’s co-lead counsels and the lawyers representing provincial and municipal governments, police organizations and other third parties who have standing at the commission.

The commission is tasked with assessing whether the blockades and protests that gripped Canada in February, 2022 met the crisis threshold required to trigger the act.

During the protests in Ottawa the police were widely criticized for failing to maintain public order and enforce the relevant laws. They were also accused of taking a lenient approach with protesters.

Ottawa Police Service lawyer David Migicovsky defended the police response to what he said was an unprecedented protest for which there was little time to prepare. He said the expectation was that protests would remain peaceful and most protesters would leave after the first weekend.

“The protests became dangerous and the situation became volatile,” he said.

“What none of the intelligence predicted in the very brief period of time prior to the convoy’s arrival was the level of community violence and social trauma that was inflicted upon the city and its residents,” Mr. Migicovsky said.

Paul Champ, a lawyer representing Ottawa businesses and residents reminded the commission that the capital city’s downtown is also home to about 15,000 residents and public schools. Residents and employees in the downtown were subjected to earsplitting air horns, harassment, street blockages and “general lawlessness,” he said.

“Many people in Ottawa felt like they were prisoners of their own home,” Mr. Champ said. They felt abandoned by police and all levels of government and they felt unsafe.

The disorder, chaos and unsafe conditions brought on in part by the uncontrolled flow of fuel and the illegal use of fireworks forced hundreds of businesses to close and prevented access to basic public services.

“People in Ottawa are still traumatized Commissioner. They’re bewildered, they’re upset,” he said.

The hearings began Thursday in Ottawa - on the same street where eight months earlier hundreds of tractor trailers, truck cabs, pick up trucks and other vehicles were parked. About two dozen people assembled in-person to watch, including convoy organizer Tamara Lich – along with a group of lawyers representing the various parties and those supporting the commission.

According to the Emergencies Act, a public order emergency can be declared when threats to the security of Canada are so serious that they constitute a national crisis that cannot be dealt with under any other existing law. The Conservative Party, Bloc Quebecois and some legal and security experts have argued that the threshold was not met.

The government used the temporary powers granted to it by the Emergencies Act to crack down on the protesters in various ways. It prohibited some public assemblies. It also strengthened the power of police to impose fines and imprison people, compelled tow-truck companies to help clear blockades, allowed banks to freeze the personal and corporate accounts of individual protesters without court orders and subjected crowdfunding companies to anti-money-laundering and terrorist financing rules.

The act’s use was supported by all Liberal and NDP MPs.

Robert MacKinnon, one of the lawyers for the federal government, said the act’s invocation was “a reasonable and necessary decision.”

The government will present evidence that there were “countrywide threats to the security of Canada,” Mr. MacKinnon said. Those threats included illegal blockades, intimidation of Ottawa residents, and threats at the borders and ports of entry that had ”real impacts” on Canada’s international reputation, economy and trade.

“The government witnesses will outline the deliberate step-by-step process in which careful consideration was given to all the available options which led to the declaration of a public order emergency as a matter of last resort,” Mr. MacKinnon told the commission. The government’s approach was “proportional, effective and time limited.”

However Lakehead University law professor Ryan Alford, who has joint standing with The Canadian Constitution Foundation, challenged Mr. MacKinnon’s assessment. The government’s claim to a “reasonable basis” for declaring the public order emergency does not mean it had a legal or constitutional basis for “assuming unprecedented and destructive emergency powers,” he said.

Lawyers representing Alberta and Saskatchewan also argued against the use of the Emergencies Act. Other tools and laws were sufficient in dealing with the blockades, they said, adding the federal government did not properly consult provinces on the use of the act, was unnecessarily applied across Canada (rather than in Ontario alone) and included orders that were overly broad.

Mr. Rouleau said his inquiry is challenged by the time constraints set out in the act, mandating his final report be completed by February, 2023 and the volume of evidence, including more than 50,000 documents that it has already received.

In addition to the opening statements, commission lawyers also presented overview reports that form the baseline facts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests against public health measures.

Following the opening statements, the commission will first hear evidence on the protest in Ottawa with testimony from the residents and community, the municipal government, police and protesters, said commission co-lead counsel Shantona Chaudhury. The public hearings will then turn to the border blockades in Ontario and western Canada. The last witnesses to testify at the commission will be Mr. Trudeau, senior cabinet ministers and top-ranking civil servants.

