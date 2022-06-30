Army reservist James Topp, centre, arrives at the National War Memorial during a protest against COVID-19 health measures at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on June 30.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Ottawa police and residents are bracing for protesters to descend on the capital for Canada Day as the city prepares to celebrate in person for the first time in three years.

There was a heavy police presence downtown Thursday as officers work to ensure there isn’t a repeat of the complete chaos that came to the capital in the winter when protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked the city centre, blared their horns and frightened residents.

Interim police Chief Steve Bell said earlier this week that his department had developed a plan for dealing with Canada Day that took account of the “unlawful protests” in February, the subsequent “Rolling Thunder” biker convoy and the “lingering trauma” in the community from previous protests. Police were criticized for how the force handled the protests in February, with residents saying they felt abandoned. The police failure led former chief Peter Sloly to resign.

Ottawa Police tweeted Thursday afternoon that they had arrested someone for breaching their bail conditions, which included not entering Ottawa. By about 5 p.m., Ottawa police said they had towed 59 vehicles that were in a Vehicle Control Zone set up for both Canada Day events and demonstrations.

This time around, some protesters are rallying behind Canadian Forces veteran James Topp, who marched from British Columbia to Ottawa. Mr. Topp was charged in February for criticizing federal vaccine requirements while in uniform.

He’s expected to reach the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Thursday evening, which marks the end of his journey. But earlier in the day, he was joined by Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre for a stretch of his walk.

Mr. Poilievre told CTV News that, “people should have the freedom to make their own decisions with their own bodies and that’s why, I think, he’s walked across the country – and that’s why I thought I would give him a greeting, and give him a hearing, and see if he has any thoughts to share with me.”

The Ottawa MP later tweeted: “Today I walked alongside military veteran, James Topp, who has travelled the country by foot for free choice. End all mandates. Restore our freedoms. Let people take back control of their lives.”

Mr. Topp has said he has no plans to lead an occupation, and invited Ottawa police to help facilitate his march through Ottawa and to the National War Memorial. However, an organizer for a group calling itself Veterans 4 Freedom said in a YouTube video that it plans to set up a semi-permanent camp east of Ottawa and hold events in the city all summer.

Mr. Topp is marching because he is protesting federal mandates that require “vaccination, testing, quarantine and/or isolation” as a condition for employment, according to the website canadamarches.ca.

The website appears to have been set up to support Mr. Topp’s march, and claims to be partnered with other groups opposed to vaccine mandates, including Veterans 4 Freedom.

The website says Mr. Topp has stepped forward to speak on behalf of those employed by the federal government or who have been denied employment and access to services, who have lost income and suffered from damaged relationships “due to the imposition of a medical procedure.” It also says he’s speaking on behalf of those who have “through the introduction of false constructs surrounding choices and consequences, been pressured into taking part in medical procedures that they would not otherwise have accepted.”

Earlier Thursday, a former leader of the convoy that clogged downtown Ottawa for weeks in February, Tamara Lich, had a brief court appearance for allegedly breaching one of her bail conditions. Ms. Lich is facing charges including mischief and obstructing police and will remain in custody until her bail hearing next week.

Canada Day celebrations have been moved away from Parliament Hill because of construction work and festivities will be held at LeBreton Flats, which is west of downtown. Chief Bell said earlier this week that visitors and residents would see a significant police presence, required, in part, to support the ability of the police to “swiftly control” downtown Ottawa.

“We are prepared to take decisive and lawful action to deal with threats, occupation attempts and other unlawful behaviour that we observe,” he said.

He said Ottawa police officers have met with community groups in the city that were affected by the “illegal occupation” in the winter and take the harm and trauma residents have suffered seriously. He said police liaison officers have also tried to reach out to protest organizers about expectations for lawful protests.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference that protests that hurt the economy, trade relationships and make life challenging for people in any city are not acceptable.

“It was unacceptable in February and the government took the necessary action to end it. The local authorities today have been very clear they will do what is necessary to prevent protests that impede the peaceful celebration of Canadians who deserve to be celebrating Canada Day peacefully in Ottawa,” Ms. Freeland said.

With reports from The Canadian Press.

