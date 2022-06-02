Then-Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly takes part in a panel to discuss Traffic Stop race Data Collection report and Diversity Audit report in Ottawa on Nov. 20, 2019.Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

The convoy protest that took over main arteries of downtown Ottawa this winter represented an unprecedented national security crisis and a major shift in the way that demonstrations are organized, funded, executed and responded to in Canada, former Ottawa Police chief Peter Sloly said Thursday.

Mr. Sloly appeared before the House of Commons procedure and house affairs committee as part of its study on expanding federal jurisdiction for security of the parliamentary precinct to include sections of Wellington Street and Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa. During his appearance, Mr. Sloly said there were factors that underpinned the national security crisis including social media, disinformation campaigns, societal polarization, ideological extremism and reduced public trust in democratic institutions.

“There was no opportunity for us to have a perfect response to the perfect storm that visited this city and other jurisdictions across this country,” Mr. Sloly said Thursday. “What we did as a policing community and as a national security community was rally quickly around the reality that this was a different beast.”

The trucker convoy and the response to it, particularly by police, has been the subject of much scrutiny since big-rig vehicles and demonstrators became entrenched in the core of the capital. Many community members question why the trucks were allowed in to downtown area and why officers appeared to be taking a hands-off approach to dealing with demonstrators who were filling jerry cans full of gasoline and taking fuel to their vehicles to keep them functioning at the height of winter. Mr. Sloly was personally the subject of much scorn for the response of his service and announced he was leaving his job on Feb. 15. At the time, Mr. Sloly defended his response to the convoy protests, saying he did everything possible to keep the capital safe and put an end to the “unprecedented and unforeseeable crisis.”

The chief’s exit took place a day after the federal government invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act. The use of the legislation is now the subject of review at a separate committee of parliamentarians from the Commons and the Senate and will also be examined in a public inquiry led by Ontario Court of Appeal Justice Paul Rouleau. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended the act’s use at the time of its invocation and said it was necessary to bring to an end what he described as illegal blockades in Ottawa and other border crossings.

Mr. Sloly said Thursday he did not request the invocation of the Emergencies Act, nor is he aware of anyone else in the Ottawa Police Service, who did. He said his No. 1 need as chief of police was police resources, namely officers with specific skill sets on a scale that had never been brought together nationally to address the crisis. Additional efforts, including the invocation of various emergencies and a private injunction, contributed in some way to the resolution of the situation, Mr. Sloly said.

Police shared intelligence information and co-ordinated on a continuous basis until the right resources were in place and there was the appropriate combination of large institutional supports to “achieve a remarkable level of success with no loss of life and no serious injuries,” Mr. Sloly added.

When he left his role in February, Mr. Sloly said he was confident Ottawa Police were better positioned to end the demonstrations against pandemic restrictions because they were armed with more resources and enforcement tools. On Feb. 18, police from across the country moved in to clear downtown Ottawa streets in one of the largest law-enforcement operations in Canadian history.

He told the committee Thursday that the situation that unfolded on Ottawa’s streets was “unforeseen” but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it could not have been predicted. The entire Canadian policing and national security community had never seen and dealt with a demonstration, which Ottawa Police deemed to be an occupation, of this nature, Mr. Sloly added.

“I can tell you from my personal experience in over 30 years in policing, I had never experienced that,” he said. “I have been involved in major planned and unplanned incidents in this country, across this country, and internationally. The level of organization, the level of counter intelligence, the level of logistics, the level of planning, the level of financial resources, the level of commitment – individually and collective – was on a scale that I had not experienced.”

When asked whether vehicular traffic should be removed from Wellington St. outside of Parliament Hill, Mr. Sloly told the committee that in his experience, crime prevention through physical changes is “low-hanging fruit” that often has the biggest return on investment. Making changes, such as to policing jurisdiction, is hard to get and is timely and consuming, he said.

