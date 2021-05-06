Cross-border impasse over Line 5 pipeline much more than mere political and environmental squabble

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Cross-border impasse over Line 5 pipeline much more than mere political and environmental squabble

John Ibbitson
John Ibbitson
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An aboveground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station in October 2016. Line 5 has been bringing oil from Alberta to Central Canada by way of Wisconsin and Michigan since 1953.

John Flesher/The Associated Press

Line 5 will almost certainly not shut down next week. Despite more sabre-rattling from Lansing on Wednesday, years may pass before an appellate court finally rules on whether the State of Michigan has the power to disrupt Central Canadian oil supplies. But the whole thing is tragic.

That Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would seek to shut down the pipeline even though she knows it would cripple energy supplies to Ontario and Quebec – and to Michigan, for that matter – and that President Joe Biden has been unwilling to intervene speaks to how badly relations between Canada and the United States have deteriorated.

This isn’t just the legacy of Donald Trump. This is two decades and more of increasingly difficult relations between the two countries. Every year it gets harder for Americans and Canadians to call each other friends.

Story continues below advertisement

Line 5 has been bringing oil from Alberta to Central Canada by way of Wisconsin and Michigan since 1953. After the catastrophic Deepwater Horizon explosion and spill in 2010, and Enbridge’s badly mismanaged response to an oil spill in Michigan that same year, environmentalists and Indigenous-rights activists focused on the 6.4-kilometre portion of Line 5 that lies on the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, which separate Lake Huron from Lake Michigan. The aging line is an environmental disaster waiting to happen, they warned.

In response, Enbridge and then-governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, agreed on a project to construct a tunnel under the lakebed to house the line. But Gov. Whitmer decided that tunnel would take too long to construct, and ordered the line to be shut down by May 12. Enbridge took Michigan to court.

The loss of Line 5 would be an economic disaster for Canada and a major disruption for Michigan. The line supplies Ontario with 45 per cent of the crude oil it requires, up to half of the crude used in Quebec refineries to make gasoline and other fuels, and more than half of Michigan’s propane needs. That is why Canada is warning that it will, if it must, invoke a 1977 treaty that could compel Michigan to keep the line open.

That Gov. Whitmer would give so little consideration to the economic impact of shutting down Line 5 is stunning. Just as stunning is the major increase in ship, rail and truck traffic – all with serious environmental impacts – that would be needed to replace the oil in the line.

“This is an aggressive action against Canada’s national security,” says Roy Norton, who was Canada’s consul-general in Detroit from 2010 to 2014. “It is a stunningly unfriendly act against Michigan’s friend, partner and best customer.”

Ontario and Michigan once worked closely together to prevent any disruptions to their integrated economies. Each is by far the other’s largest market for exports. The Conference of Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers was once an effective forum for advancing regional interests and resolving concerns.

But things have slowly, incrementally been getting worse ever since the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington in 2001. The Americans tightened security at the border and increased protective tariffs. Then-president Barack Obama and prime minister Stephen Harper took some stabs at regulatory reform, but not much came of it. Relations during Donald Trump’s presidency were fraught on the best of days.

Story continues below advertisement

And it is telling that, even while the Canadian government is describing the preservation of Line 5 as “non-negotiable,” Mr. Biden has expended no political capital on trying to convince Ms. Whitmer, his close Democratic ally, to seek compromise.

Pipelines, of course, are unfashionable. The Trudeau government and Biden administration are more interested in co-ordinating carbon-reduction plans.

And by the by, Prairie voters have every right to be bitter over Ottawa shrugging off the Biden administration’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have brought oil sands bitumen south to American refineries, while going to red alert over Line 5, which is vital to Ontario and Quebec.

But the greatest loss is the loss of trust between leaders in the two countries – the steady erosion of respect. Politicians, not judges, should be resolving matters of such vital national interest. It should never have come to this.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies