Crown corporation chair cleared of potential conflict of interest, minister says

Public Services and Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough says the chair of a Crown corporation that awards defence infrastructure projects can keep her government appointment even though she’s also been working for an Ontario paving and construction company that is able to bid on military contracts.

During the election campaign, Ms. Qualtrough ordered an “urgent” investigation into the business activities of the Liberal-appointed chair of Defence Construction Canada. This came after the Minister learned that Moreen Miller was still working as a consultant for Fowler Construction Co. Ltd., even after she resigned as its top executive to resolve a conflict of interest with her federal chair appointment.

The Globe and Mail reported this month that Ms. Miller’s work for Fowler didn’t end after she resigned as president in September, 2018, but maintained her part-time position as chair of Defence Construction Canada (DCC). Ms. Miller later helped Fowler on a quarry project in a township near Orillia, Ont.

Ms. Qualtrough asked Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion to investigate Ms. Miller after The Globe reported on Oct. 17 that she continued to do consultancy work for Fowler almost immediately after the Crown corporation lifted its bidding suspension for Fowler.

Last year, Mr. Dion removed a conflict-of-interest screen set up to address Ms. Miller being president of Fowler and chair of DCC. This screen was dismantled after Ms. Miller resigned as president of Fowler, and assured DCC and Mr. Dion’s office she no longer had any private interest in the company.

Mr. Dion’s office would not speak to The Globe and Mail this week about Ms. Miller’s continuing work for Fowler, citing privacy.

But Ms. Qualtrough’s spokeswoman said the DCC chair consulted with Mr. Dion’s office, and Ms. Miller told the Minister‘s office that the ethics watchdog had decided there were no conflict of interest concerns.

“Ms. Miller has also confirmed to the Minister that she has consulted with the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner and there is no need to reinstate a conflict of interest screen,” communications director Ashley Michnowski said in a statement. “Given the response from the Commissioner’s office, the Minister is satisfied that no additional measures are required for Ms. Miller.”

Ms. Michnowski said the Minister’s office has reminded Ms. Miller of her responsibilities to “take steps to avoid real or apparent conflicts between private and public responsibilities.”

Ms. Miller, a veteran of the construction industry who was named to two advisory agencies by the former Ontario Liberal government, did not return an e-mail seeking comment.

Ms. Miller’s appointment as chair of DCC in late 2017 sparked an internal battle over potential conflict of interest when she told the Crown corporation’s board that Fowler should be allowed to continue bidding on DCC contracts.

DCC’s five independent directors resigned in protest last year, citing what they considered insufficient action from Ms. Qualtrough to address the issue. DCC president James Paul had suspended Fowler from bidding on contracts, but lifted them after she resigned as company president. She assured DCC and Mr. Dion in late 2018 that she had severed all ties with Fowler, according to internal e-mails obtained by The Globe.

Mr. Paul was not reappointed as chief executive officer in July of this year, and launched a lawsuit this month against the government and Ms. Miller, alleging he was punished for raising concerns about the apparent conflict of interest.

Ms. Michnowski said Fowler has not had a contract with DCC since 2010. DCC also confirmed to the Minster’s office that “it has not had contractual relationships with Fowler that involved Ms. Miller.”

Conservative MP Peter Kent said he is troubled that the Minister and Ethics Commissioner do not see the potential conflict of interest in having Ms. Miller work as a consultant for Fowler, which she did not disclose to DCC until it was reported in The Globe.

“There was a certain dishonesty in giving an assurance that there had been a disconnect from the company when, in fact, there wasn’t, which raises even greater concerns about the fact the potential for conflict of interest and the need for a screen,” he said. “You can’t have a foot in both areas and be beyond the suspicion of potential conflict of interest.”

Ms. Miller told DCC on Nov. 1, 2018, in an e-mail that she had no remaining interest in Fowler. She offered the same assurance to the Ethics Commissioner’s office on Sept. 27, 2018.

But local officials in the township of Ramara, near Orillia, told The Globe that as early as December, 2018, Ms. Miller was helping Fowler with a proposed quarry expansion in their area.