 Skip to main content

Politics Crown drops breach-of-trust charge against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman after defence presents new evidence

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Crown drops breach-of-trust charge against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman after defence presents new evidence

Daniel Leblanc Parliamentary affairs reporter
Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman and his lawyer Marie Henein arrive at the Ottawa courthouse, May 8, 2019.

Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

The Crown has dropped the charge of breach of trust against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, citing new information that was brought forward by his defence in March.

Federal prosecutor Barbara Mercier said there was no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction in the case that had become politically charged. The new information brought “greater context … that we were not aware of,” she said.

Ms. Mercier added that some of Mr. Norman’s actions were secretive and inappropriate, saying, as one witness put it, “he crossed the line.” She also said there was no interference.

Story continues below advertisement

Defence lawyer Marie Henein said the case has been a “profoundly painful” time for Vice-Adm. Norman and his family to sit silent and patient for two years, adding the vindication in court on Wednesday was a bittersweet victory. She called for his immediate return to civil service.

More to come

From the archive: Mark Norman’s trial exposes the continuing culture clash in Canada’s military

From the archive: Mark Norman case highlights a broken procurement system

From the archive: Globe editorial: The case of Vice-Adm. Mark Norman, and the rigmarole hiding the truth

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter