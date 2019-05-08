Crown drops breach-of-trust charge against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman after defence presents new evidence

Open this photo in gallery Vice-Admiral Mark Norman and his lawyer Marie Henein arrive at the Ottawa courthouse, May 8, 2019. Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

The Crown has dropped the charge of breach of trust against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, citing new information that was brought forward by his defence in March.

Federal prosecutor Barbara Mercier said there was no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction in the case that had become politically charged. The new information brought “greater context … that we were not aware of,” she said.

Ms. Mercier added that some of Mr. Norman’s actions were secretive and inappropriate, saying, as one witness put it, “he crossed the line.” She also said there was no interference.

Story continues below advertisement

Defence lawyer Marie Henein said the case has been a “profoundly painful” time for Vice-Adm. Norman and his family to sit silent and patient for two years, adding the vindication in court on Wednesday was a bittersweet victory. She called for his immediate return to civil service.

More to come

From the archive: Mark Norman’s trial exposes the continuing culture clash in Canada’s military

From the archive: Mark Norman case highlights a broken procurement system

From the archive: Globe editorial: The case of Vice-Adm. Mark Norman, and the rigmarole hiding the truth