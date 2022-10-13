CRTC Chair Ian Scott waits to appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry and Technology in Ottawa on July 25.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada’s telecom regulator has launched a review of who is eligible to receive payments for taking part in its hearings, after an outcry over its decision not to impose a ban on a group that employs an anti-racism consultant who sent a series of derogatory tweets about “Jewish white supremacists” and francophones.

Ian Scott, chairman of the Canadian Radio-television and Communications Commission, issued a statement on Thursday condemning comments by the consultant, Laith Marouf.

The CRTC, he added, may launch a public consultation on changes its internal review finds are needed to its payment criteria.

Mr. Marouf works for the Community Media Advocacy Centre, an anti-racism group that has been paid over $500,000 for participating in proceedings held by the regulator. CMAC was also awarded a $133,000 contract from the federal Heritage Department, to run an anti-racism project. The department cancelled the contract and banned the organization from future contracts after Mr. Marouf’s tweets came to light.

Last week, Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen, MPs and Jewish groups criticized the CRTC for failing to follow the federal government’s lead in severing ties with Mr. Marouf and CMAC.

Mr. Marouf has denied he is antisemitic or racist. He said in an interview that CMAC is a world leader in its field.

CMAC describes itself as a non-profit supporting the “self-determination of Indigenous, racialized and disabled peoples in the media through research, relationship-building, advocacy and learning.”

The CRTC has not directly hired or paid CMAC, but allows it to participate as a public interest group in its broadcasting and telecommunications proceedings, for which CMAC is paid costs.

Most of the more than $500,000 paid to CMAC came through the Broadcast Participation Fund, an independent body set up by the CRTC to administer payments to public-interest groups taking part in its broadcasting hearings. Private broadcasters have to pay into the fund, but have no influence over who receives the money.

While the Broadcast Participation Fund administers payments for broadcast proceedings, the CRTC itself authorizes payments to groups taking part in its telecommunications proceedings. Those costs are paid by the telecom companies that are parties to the proceedings.

Mr. Scott said in his statement that the CRTC’s costs awards are a tool set up “to encourage public participation in our processes, and to provide support for independent research and views.”

The Broadcast Participation Fund said in an e-mail last week that it was “currently reviewing the CMAC matter.”

Mark Goldberg, a telecommunications consultant who was the first to bring Mr. Marouf’s tweets to public attention, called on the CRTC to review past payments to CMAC for participation in telecommunications proceedings. Consultants are eligible for payments of $225 an hour, as opposed to the $470 day rate for in-house employees. As a CMAC consultant, Mr. Marouf was eligible for the hourly rate.

“While it is conducting a review of its general cost awards criteria, the Commission might want to review its two cost awards to CMAC in 2021 to make sure it got those right,” he said. “The CRTC was told that Laith Marouf does not control the day-to-day operations of CMAC, and on that basis ordered payments four times the level that would otherwise have been allowed.”

Melissa Lantsman, the deputy leader of the Conservative Party, said last week at a Commons heritage committee hearing on the CMAC matter that the organization is effectively run by Mr. Marouf and his wife, Gretchen King, an academic.

Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen told the committee he was “surprised and disappointed” by the CRTC’s decision not to ban CMAC after learning of Mr. Marouf’s tweets.

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh called on the committee to summon the CRTC chairman to explain why the regulator hadn’t imposed such a ban.

A spokeswoman for the CRTC told The Globe last week that the regulator would not ban CMAC from its proceedings because it would be inappropriate “to establish lists of parties that may or may not participate.”

At last week’s committee hearing, Mr. Hussen admitted that the Heritage Department’s vetting process had failed when it awarded the $133,000 contract to CMAC.

He apologized to Jewish and francophone communities, which he said Mr. Marouf has “continuously attacked with his hateful comments.” And he said it was “completely unacceptable” that “this individual fell through the cracks” and was approved to run a government-funded project.

The CMAC project was approved before Mr. Hussen became the Diversity Minister. He was quoted alongside Mr. Marouf in a press release announcing the initiative, which dealt with anti-racism in broadcasting.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in August that the government has launched a complete review of funding for CMAC. He added that it was unacceptable “that federal dollars have gone to this organization that has demonstrated xenophobia, racism and antisemitism.”