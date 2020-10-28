Curbing emergency spending too quickly would be a mistake, Freeland says

Open this photo in gallery Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, on Oct. 20, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is pushing back at calls for a shift toward spending restraint, warning that emergency measures are still needed and will lead to a stronger economy in the long run.

In a virtual speech to the Toronto Global Forum, Ms. Freeland outlined the government’s thinking ahead of the upcoming release of a highly anticipated economic and fiscal update.

The speech did not announce any new fiscal targets or policy measures. Instead, the minister explained why further deficit spending is needed and why the government believes it is affordable.

“Our citizens and our companies are suffering through no fault of their own. For a government to abandon them at a time like this would be monstrous,” she said, according to her prepared remarks. “And it would not only be heartless. It would be an economic mistake. That is because our eventual recovery will be faster and more complete, in direct proportion to how much we limit the economic scarring caused by the coronavirus recession.”

The speech comes as critics accuse the federal Liberal government of lacking financial transparency during a period of unprecedented emergency spending.

The Liberals have not tabled a formal budget since March 2019, which was before the October 2019 election that saw the Liberals re-elected in a minority Parliament.

The Finance Department has also stopped releasing a bi-weekly update on the cost of COVID-19 programs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated earlier this week that the fall update would not include a fiscal anchor. The Liberal government has abandoned its earlier fiscal anchors, such as promising to balance the budget by 2019 or keeping the federal debt-to-GDP ratio on a downward trend.

Ms. Freeland said Wednesday that new fiscal targets will come in time.

The Minister’s speech said the government’s recovery plan will include a focus on a green economy, innovation and economic fairness.

“As that occurs, we will resume the long-standing, time-tested Canadian approach, with fiscal guardrails and fiscal anchors, that preceded this pandemic,” she said.

Some former senior Liberal cabinet ministers, such as John Manley, have warned that the current Liberal government needs to remember the hard lessons of the mid-1990s. At that time, pressure from bond markets concerned with Canada’s high debt levels forced then-finance minister Paul Martin and prime minister Jean Chretien to approve painful budget cuts to erase the deficit.

But Ms. Freeland, who has been consulting with Mr. Martin since becoming Finance Minister, pointed out Wednesday that the current situation is much different because Canada’s debt servicing costs are much lower now than they were then, and Ottawa can lock in borrowing at record low interest rates.

“We remember the fiscal shock of the 1990s, when Canada flirted with insolvency,” she said. “Both the terror and the triumph were formative for a generation of Canadians. But it is a poor general who fights the last war. And the reality is that, today, the prevailing global economic environment is changed entirely. In fact, not one of the factors that drove the fiscal crisis of the 1990s holds true today.”

Ms. Freeland added that the government’s fiscally expansive approach will be “limited and temporary.”

The last full federal fiscal update was delivered in December 2019. That pre-pandemic forecast projected a deficit of $28.1-billion in the fiscal year that started on April 1, 2020, and said the federal debt as a percentage of GDP would peak at 31 per cent before declining slightly over the first half of the decade.

Ms. Freeland’s predecessor, Bill Morneau, released a one year fiscal “snapshot” in July that said the 2020-21 deficit would be $343.2-billion. Since then, the federal government has made additional large spending announcements. However, economic forecasts have also improved, which should help the federal bottom line by increasing federal revenues.

The Bank of Canada released a report Wednesday that projected the Canadian economy will contract by 5.7 per cent this year, which is a significant change from its July forecast of a 7.8 per cent contraction.

The bank is forecasting 4.2 per cent growth in 2021, which is down from its earlier projection of 5.1 per cent.

When Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux released his most recent fiscal forecast on Sept. 29, the independent watchdog estimated this year’s deficit at $328.5-billion, with a $72.8-billion deficit in the following year.

Deficits of that size would see the federal debt-to-GDP ratio climb to about 48 per cent.

An International Monetary Fund report released this month showed Canada’s deficit this year will be larger as a percentage of GDP – 19.9 per cent – than any other listed country, when including provincial and municipal spending. The average general government balance among advanced economies is a deficit of 14.4 per cent of GDP and 12.7 per cent for the world, according to the IMF.

The federal government’s critics say Canada’s high deficit ranking underscores the need for a stronger focus on fiscal responsibility.

Defenders of the government’s approach point to other statistics, such as the fact that Canada’s net debt will be 46.4 per cent of GDP this year, according to the IMF, which compares well to the G7 average of 109.7 per cent or the G20 average of 83.2 per cent.

A report this week by McMaster University economics professor emeritus William Scarth for the C.D. Howe Institute argued that Canada’s relatively low debt levels heading in to the pandemic mean “less vigorous debt reduction than in the 1990s will be needed after the pandemic.”

One of the main reasons for this view is the current ultra-low cost of government borrowing. Prof. Scarth’s report recommended a “modest and gradual” timetable for debt reduction.

