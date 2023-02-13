Senator Marilou McPhedran said in a court filing last week that her office sent 640 documents to individual Afghans in 2021, saying they had been granted visas to come to Canada and asking they be allowed to travel to the Kabul airport to board their flight.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Current and former cabinet ministers should be called to testify before a parliamentary committee about the distribution of inauthentic Canadian government travel documents to hundreds of Afghans trying to escape the Taliban in 2021, say the New Democrats.

“My concern is what did the government know and when did they know it,” said NDP MP and foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson in an interview. “There is an allegation that the government was acting incorrectly and I want to get to the bottom of that.”

Her demand for transparency backs calls from the Conservatives for an immigration committee probe of the use of the documents, called visa facilitation letters. Senator Marilou McPhedran said in a court filing last week that her office sent 640 documents to individual Afghans in 2021, saying they had been granted visas to come to Canada and asking they be allowed to travel to the Kabul airport to board their flight.

Ms. McPhedran maintains that her office was allowed to add individual names to the documents and distribute them because she received a template of the document from George Young, who at the time was the chief of staff to former defence minister Harjit Sajjan. However, the Immigration Department says an internal review determined the documents were inauthentic and the matter was referred to police.

More over, the government has repeatedly said it did not grant any third party the authority to issue the facilitation letters on its behalf.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner last week called for the immigration committee to launch an investigation of the allegations surrounding the facilitation letters.

The federal government had for years promised safe haven to Afghans who had worked closely with Canada’s military and diplomatic missions. But critics say it failed to save many of the people who had been promised a home in Canada because it waited too long to establish resettlement programs. The process put in place was widely criticized as opaque and next to impossible to navigate from a war zone.

Ms. McPherson said Ms. McPhedran’s allegation that a government official allowed at least one person to “sidestep” official immigration processes is a serious concern that needs to be investigated.

“To know that some insiders were able to help and others weren’t is a massive problem,” she said. “As a New Democrat, I was doing everything I could to get Afghans to safety. Nobody sent me a document to get Afghans out. Nobody gave me anything that would make it easier. I had to go through the regular channels; I want to make sure that the government was going to the correct channels as well.”

Mr. Young has declined to respond to The Globe and Mail’s questions because he might be called before the immigration committee to testify. In a brief statement, Mr. Sajjan’s spokesperson, Haley Hodgson, said the Defence Department “did not issue facilitation letters, and no third party was authorized to issue them on the government’s behalf.”

Ms. McPhedran said the documents sent through her office were successful in saving Afghans vulnerable to Taliban oppression. But they left some Afghans stranded in other countries with the mistaken impression that they had been formally granted visas to enter Canada.

Ms. McPhedran’s role in sending the Canadian government travel documents was first reported by The Globe in September. However the scale of her work and the details of what she and her staff did were not explained until she filed an affidavit in Federal Court last week. Ms. McPhedran filed the document on behalf of a group of Afghans who are taking the government to court in an attempt to force it to honour the letters.

Those letters though were not visas, and the government says it only created them to ensure that people, who had been formally accepted into Canada’s Afghan resettlement programs, could get through the Taliban checkpoint and past airport security in August, 2021.

In her affidavit, Ms. McPhedran wrote that by September, 2021, officials in the immigration minister’s office were aware that Mr. Young had provided the visa facilitation letters to her office and “authorized their use.” However, a senior government source said there is no evidence that Mr. Young disclosed his role to the immigration minister’s office and those involved do not recall being told he shared the template with Ms. McPhedran.

The source also said that when Ms. McPhedran sent the list of 640 Afghans in receipt of the facilitation letters to the immigration minister’s office, she did not specify that those letters had been issued by her office.

The Globe is not identifying the source because they were not permitted to publicly discuss the issue, which is now subject to a court case.

Among the people that Ms. McPherson said should testify at committee are Liberal MP and former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau, Mr. Sajjan, who is now international development minister, and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, who at the time was immigration minister.

Spokespeople for Mr. Sajjan and Mr. Mendicino said the ministers would co-operate with the immigration committee, but no formal invitations have been issued to the ministers.

Mr. Garneau said that he was not able to respond to The Globe’s questions. The Bloc Québécois did not say whether it would support the Conservatives and NDP in their calls for a probe. The two parties alone do not have enough votes to force one.

