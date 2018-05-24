Customer info shared with fintechs is secure, bank executives tell senators

Senior bank executives responded to Senate concerns over expanded bank powers to share customer data with fintechs, stating that any third-party partner must match the banks’ high levels of data protection.

The top privacy executives from Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank appeared Thursday before the Senate banking committee to comment on Bank Act changes that are part of the government’s latest omnibus budget bill.

Senators are seeking assurances that the changes will not allow banks to transfer sensitive banking records to third parties in ways that are not clearly understood and agreed to by their customers.

Bank officials responded that customer consent is required and that information sharing contracts with third parties have strong privacy and security safeguards that allow banks to audit how the outside companies use customer data.

“We must be satisfied that any partner has appropriate privacy and security protections in place,” said Jane Stubbington, vice-president of compliance and global chief privacy officer for TD Bank Group. “Regardless of whether a fintech is under a different level of regulatory scrutiny than the bank, TD’s own security and privacy standards mean that we won’t work with companies that cannot demonstrate high standards in data protection.”

Earlier this week, Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien told the committee that the bill’s provisions failed to strike the right balance between fostering commercial innovation and protecting consumer privacy.

The bank officials responded Thursday that changes to the Bank Act will have no impact on the fact that banks and fintechs – short for financial technology companies – must comply with existing private-sector privacy laws.

“We’re not creating more risk,” said Chris Bradley, associate general counsel for BMO. “It’s important to understand we already have the authority to deal with fintechs … . We’re just being enabled to deal with a slightly broader range of companies.”​

The Senate banking committee is reviewing the banking-related provisions of C-74, a 556-page budget bill. The legislation would add new language to the Bank Act’s financial technology section and senators have heard conflicting testimony as to what the new wording would allow.

Grahame Johnson, a senior official with the Bank of Canada, told the same committee Wednesday that the value of data has changed the very nature of financial transactions.

“It is now, I would suggest, no longer a simple exchange of value, but it is an exchange of value and information. The information that goes with that exchange of value is a key and critical part of the actual transaction,” he said. “Watching as fintechs play a larger role, I think that the regulatory attention they will get from the broad domestic community will grow.”

An insurance lobby group, the Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, told the committee this month that the Bank Act changes “open up a new line of business for banks” to sell customer data.

Bank officials said they already have relationships with third parties and the bill would remove limits on working with fintechs that have non-financial business lines. They said any information sharing requires customer approval and third parties must agree to strong privacy protections and audits. The bank officials said they would welcome promised new guidelines from the Privacy Commissioner aimed at simplifying consent forms.

The officials also rejected claims that the budget bill would allow banks to indirectly share information with insurance companies, noting that the ban on such activity remains in the Bank Act.

Some senators expressed confusion as to why banks want to deal with a fintechs.

Holly Shonaman, RBC’s chief privacy officer, said a theoretical example could be a fintech that offers to analyze banking records for spending patterns in order to offer financial advice.

“Doing an analysis on a customer’s patterns of transactions and then offering advice and insight on where there might be savings opportunities, where money might be better placed in an RRSP or TFSA. Something of that nature,” she said when asked for examples of potential arrangements.

“You lost me there,” replied Conservative Senator David Tkachuk, a former chair of the committee and Senate veteran. “I don’t understand any of this.”