Open this photo in gallery: David Johnston, special rapporteur on foreign interference, appears at a Parliamentary Committee Meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa June 6, 2023.Blair Gable/The Globe and Mail

The office of David Johnston, Canada’s special rapporteur on foreign interference, said it will no longer retain the services of Navigator, a firm known for work in crisis communications.

Spokesperson Valérie Gervais informed The Globe and Mail Thursday. She was responding to questions from The Globe about whether Navigator had also worked for Toronto MP Han Dong earlier this year.

A source had told The Globe that Mr. Dong had retained Navigator for a short period of time.

The Globe reached out to Navigator and Mr. Dong for confirmation of this hire but received no immediate response.

The Globe also reached out to Mr. Johnston’s office, which then responded with the announcement it would no longer retain the services of Navigator.

“The first Mr. Johnston heard of any relationship between Navigator and Han Dong was when he received your questions,” Ms. Gervais said in an e-mailed statement.

Ms. Gervais with the office of the special rapporteur said Navigator played no role in selecting interview subjects or assessing intelligence.

“While Navigator has not played any role in deciding whom to interview, or assisting with his assessments of intelligence (relating to Mr. Dong or otherwise), Mr. Johnston has decided, under the circumstances, it would be best to end their engagement with the ISR team,” Ms. Gervais said.

“Mr. Johnston thanks Navigator for the extensive support they have provided to this point.”

In his May 23 report, Mr. Johnston was critical of reporting from TV network Global News, including the allegations that former Liberal MP Han Dong had advised the Chinese consular general in 2021 to extend the detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

“The allegation is false,” his report said.

Mr. Johnston also said there was no evidence that China gave $250,000 to 11 political candidates in the 2019 election as reported by Global.

He later acknowledged during testimony before a Commons committee that he never interviewed Mr. Dong. Asked to explain why this week, he cited a lawsuit Mr. Dong had filed against Global.

“Mr. Dong, at that time, I think, was proceeding with his own lawsuit. And we felt this was something he should get on with,” the former governor-general told MPs.

The office of the special rapporteur has said it hired Navigator to help with communications, including “media and social media analysis,” media interview preparation and planning, drafting of communications materials and logistical support for the release of the May 23 first report.

It has said that “Navigator has had no involvement in the ISR’s investigation or the development of his conclusions, and has not been privy to any classified materials.”