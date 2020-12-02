 Skip to main content

Days after economic update, Liberals introduce bill for new COVID-19 spending

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland delivers the 2020 fiscal update in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 30, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Liberals have officially started the clock toward a key vote that will determine the fate of billions of dollars in new pandemic-related aid – and the minority government.

The federal government introduced a bill in the House of Commons today that would enact spending measures proposed in this week’s fall economic statement.

The Liberals will make passage of the legislation a confidence vote, meaning the minority government could fall and trigger an election if it doesn’t garner the necessary support.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre said his party would carefully read the bill to make sure it does what the government claims.

Monday’s spending update outlined just over $25 billion in new spending to top up and expand existing programs and create new, targeted support for hard-hit industries.

The Liberals are also promising $1,200 per child under six for families earning up to $120,000, and $600 for families earning over that amount.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

