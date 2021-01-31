 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Debate-packed third week ahead for Newfoundland and Labrador election campaign

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie Ches addresses supporters in St. John's on May 16, 2019.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

The steady rollout of policy announcements from party leaders hoping to win over Newfoundland and Labrador voters slowed slightly this weekend, as candidates headed into a week of debates.

Though the campaign for the Feb. 13 election is half over, the leaders of the three major parties have yet to release platforms or square off against one another to debate the issues.

The province’s teachers’ association and the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour, among others, have leaders debates scheduled in the upcoming week. The labour federation has confirmed participation from Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin, but Liberal deputy premier Siobhan Coady will be stepping in for Premier Andrew Furey.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokeswoman for Furey’s campaign says his travel schedule conflicted with the timing of the debate.

“While he was grateful for the invitation, he and the Liberal Party of N.L. are confident in deputy premier and Finance Minister Siobhan Coady’s leadership and ability to speak to the issues raised,” Meghan McCabe said in a statement Sunday.

Mary Shortall, the head of the labour federation, set off a series of political fireworks when she resigned from the premier’s economic recovery team earlier this month. Furey assembled the team to review the province’s expenses and operations, with an eye to restructuring. To lead the team, Furey tapped Moya Greene, a St. John’s businesswoman who led the privatization of Britain’s postal service.

Shortall has said she resigned because she felt the team lacked transparency and that it was ruled with a top-down approach. She said she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement about its deliberations.

Both the Tories and the NDP have since been calling on Furey to release the team’s draft report before voters head to the polls. Though Furey has promised to make the draft public when it’s submitted, the team’s deadline to submit the draft is Feb. 28, two weeks after the vote.

The province is facing staggering financial challenges, with a $1.84-billion deficit and a $16.4-billion net debt – the highest per capita debt in the country. With no platforms released yet, the parties’ plans to correct course are sure to come up in the upcoming debates.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies