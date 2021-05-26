PHAC left longstanding issues with national stockpile unaddressed since at least 2010: Auditor-General report

Open this photo in gallery Auditor General Karen Hogan during a news conference following the tabling of reports in Ottawa on March 25, 2021. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Public Health Agency of Canada did not address issues with the emergency stockpile that it was aware of for more than a decade, which meant it was not as prepared as it could have been for the pandemic last year, the federal Auditor-General said Wednesday.

In her latest reports on the federal government’s pandemic response, Auditor-General Karen Hogan’s office studied the government’s procurement of personal protective equipment, whether it was able to meet the needs of the provinces and territories and whether sufficient support was provided to Indigenous communities.

Ms. Hogan found that the federal health agency “did not address long-standing issues in how personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical devices were managed in the National Emergency Strategic Stockpile.” The failure to act on the problems happened despite multiple internal audits flagging the issues, dating back to at least 2010. However, her report also found that the agency and government departments adjusted policies and helped meet the needs of the provinces and territories.

“In our view, this calls into question the effectiveness of the agency’s governance and oversight of the federal stockpile before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic in March 2020,” her team wrote in the report.

Given the time elapsed, the Auditor-General’s office said it “would have expected full implementation of these important recommendations by now.”

Ms. Hogan also found that, at the onset of the pandemic, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) did not have complete and accurate data on the content of its stockpile of PPE and lacked sufficient supplies of some gear. However, it also found that the department adjusted its approach to respond to the need for PPE and health care workers from Indigenous communities and organizations.

“We found weaknesses in Indigenous Services Canada’s management of its personal protective equipment (PPE) stockpile before and during the pandemic,” the audit said. “However, we concluded that the department provided PPE to Indigenous communities and organizations in a timely manner.”

The report found that in 2020 the health agency still did not know whether it was meeting the objectives of its stockpile, that its 2012 stockpile policy had not been updated as required and that the memoranda of understanding that set out federal, provincial and territorial responsibilities were also outdated.

On top of the outdated oversight plans, the report also found that “before the pandemic, there was no rationale to justify the quantities of equipment held in the stockpile.” Internal documents flagged budget limitations, and purchasing was based on the budget rather than a needs-based assessment process.

In a series of year-end interviews last December, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he regretted that the government did not start stockpiling PPE when health officials first flagged COVID-19 in January rather than scrambling in March and April.

“There are stories of front-line health workers who had to bring their masks home and wash them. That shouldn’t have happened,” Mr. Trudeau told CTV.

In the first wave of the pandemic, front-line health care workers were forced to ration and reuse PPE because of serious shortages across the country. Federal and provincial stockpiles of the equipment largely came up short, leading governments to rely on an international market described as the “Wild West” in the spring of 2020.

The supply shortages were largely resolved over the summer. As of Dec. 31, the federal government had spent $7.3-billion buying PPE, including 887 million pairs of gloves, 121 million N95 respirators and 404 million surgical masks. As of April 26, a government website shows that gear is still being delivered.

A Globe and Mail investigation last year found that Canada’s National Emergency Strategic Stockpile was ill-prepared for the pandemic. In April, 2020, The Globe reported that a month before the crisis, the Public Health Agency of Canada did not have enough PPE to meet Ontario’s needs for one week at the height of the emergency, let alone the rest of the provinces and territories.

Officials also told The Globe the agency did not have a target for the levels of gear that should be maintained in the stockpile, did not know what level of stockpiles the provinces and territories had and did not advise lower-level governments about how much should be stockpiled.

Early on in the pandemic, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam did not mince words about her level of concern about cases in Indigenous communities. She said even a single case would be extremely serious and that First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities faced a higher risk of severe outcomes owing to health inequities and the higher prevalence of underlying medical conditions, as well as the unique challenges of remote and fly-in communities.

The audit found that ISC did not properly manage its stockpile of personal protective equipment, despite a 2014 policy that outlines how much gear it needed to stockpile.

“We found that the department did not follow this approach and, therefore, did not have sufficient amounts of some PPE items at the beginning of the pandemic,” the audit said.

The audit found that in April, 2020, that ISC was able to get more PPE and quickly provide it to Indigenous communities and organizations when provinces and territories were unable to.

Ms. Hogan’s review also found that ISC expanded access to contract nurses to all Indigenous communities and created new contracts for nurses and paramedics. It said the department streamlined hiring processes for nurses in response to increased needs for health workers.

The audit found, however, that despite ISC’s efforts to expand access to existing contracts and to create new contracts that the department was “unable to meet over half of the requests for extra contract nurses and paramedics needed to respond to COVID-19.”

“From March 2020 to March 2021, the department received 963 requests for extra contract nurses and paramedics to respond to COVID-19,” the audit said, adding it was unable to meet 505, or 52 per cent, of requests.

“This increased the risk that some communities could not access the health services they needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

