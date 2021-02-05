December COVID-19 vaccine deliveries cost Canada about $16-million: StatsCan

Open this photo in gallery In this photo provided by Canada's Department of National Defence, shipments of initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines are unloaded on Dec. 13, 2020. Officials would not disclose the airport or city. Cpl. Matthew Tower/The Associated Press

Canada spent about $16-million on the hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines that the country received in December, according to an analysis from Statistics Canada.

The assessment is the first look at how much the federal government is spending on the critical shots. Despite the first vaccine contracts being signed six months ago, Ottawa has refused to release either the total cost for the seven vaccine contracts or the per unit price. In the fall the government said it had spent more than $1-billion to secure its vaccine contracts.

The United States has released the contracts for its vaccines as well as the price it’s paying. The minority Liberal government has said the secrecy is required because of the confidentiality clauses that the government agreed to in the contracts.

However, based on an analysis of import transactions provided to Statistics Canada by the Canada Border Services Agency, economist Benoît Carrière said the statistics agency was able to calculate the cost of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Canada.

“Based on a preliminary analysis, it is estimated that Canada’s imports of COVID-19 vaccines totalled approximately $16-million in December,” reads the Statistics Canada international trade report released Friday.

The data that Statistics Canada receives does not break down the per unit cost for the vaccines, Mr. Carrière said.

On Dec. 30, Major-General Dany Fortin said 424,150 vaccine doses would be delivered in December. On average that would mean the government paid $37.72 per dose. Canada received deliveries from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech in December. The two companies have set different prices for their shots. The federal government has not said what the price difference is for the doses Canada is buying.

The government said it would not comment on the number released by Statistics Canada. The data agency did not consult the procurement department on its cost estimate before releasing it. However, based on the average cost per dose it appears that Canada paid more than the European Union or the United States for those first shipments.

For example, information released by the U.S. government on Dec. 23 showed it was paying $24.80 per Pfizer dose, after converting into Canadian dollars. And for the Moderna vaccine, Forbes reported that the U.S. is paying $35 per shot.

The European Union has also kept its vaccine prices confidential but the curtain was accidentally lifted by a Belgian politician, who tweeted a price chart and then deleted it. According to that chart, published by Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, the EU paid $22.91 per dose from Moderna and $18.47 per dose from Pfizer.

Mr. Carrière said the cost data released by Statistics Canada is reliable. “We don’t publish estimates,” he said.

Trade data is collected as goods cross the border, providing Statistics Canada with unusually accurate data. Peter Hall, chief economist with Export Development Canada said the level of detail the agency is able to collect ensures a “pretty robust set of data.”

