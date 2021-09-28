Defeated Tory candidate to ask court to quash result in Calgary Skyview

The Conservative incumbent who was defeated in Calgary Skyview in last week’s federal election is planning to ask a court to quash the results given allegations of dirty tricks by the Liberal victor.

Liberal George Chahal was captured on a doorbell camera on the eve of the election removing a campaign pamphlet left by his Conservative opponent, Jag Sahota, whom he ultimately edged out.

Now, a lawyer for Sahota says she’s preparing an application to the Court of Queen’s Bench to have the results in the riding quashed.

Kyle Shewchuk says he hopes to file the application within the next week.

He says the Calgary Police Service, which last week started an investigation into the incident, has now transferred the matter to the commissioner of elections, who enforces the Canada Elections Act.

Chahal, a former city councillor, could not immediately be reached for comment but his campaign manager has said Chahal removed Sahota’s brochure because it contained inaccurate information about where to vote.

