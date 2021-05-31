Defence committee will not hear from more witnesses concerning Vance allegation

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Defence committee will not hear from more witnesses concerning Vance allegation

Janice Dickson and Erika Ibrahim
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance salutes during a ceremony to mark the opening of the Room of Remembrance in the new welcome centre on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Room of Remembrance will house the Books of Remembrance during the rehabilitation of the Centre Block and will be returned to the Memorial Chamber when complete. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The House of Commons national defence committee will not invite more witnesses to testify about an allegation of sexual misconduct against former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance, government and opposition members have agreed – but they did not reach a consensus on how to proceed.

Political wrangling has stalled the committee’s progress in recent weeks, with opposition members hoping to invite a key witness, and possibly others, to testify for its study on sexual misconduct in the military, and members from the governing Liberals eager to move on.

For months, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan have faced pressure over what they knew about an allegation made against Mr. Vance in 2018, when he was defence chief. The defence committee has studied who knew what about the allegation, and the Status of Women committee has heard from victims of military trauma. The Status of Women committee is to consider its draft report this week.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence committee has fallen behind as the opposition pushes to uncover more about the Vance allegation. In early March, former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne told the committee he tried to show Mr. Sajjan evidence of an allegation against Mr. Vance in 2018, but that Mr. Sajjan refused to look at it. After that testimony, The Globe and Mail reported that Mr. Sajjan’s chief of staff, Zita Astravas, told the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) the minister was troubled by information about Mr. Vance. The PMO then asked the Privy Council Office to investigate, but said it was unable to obtain more information.

Conservative MP James Bezan has said he believes Ms. Astravas has important information and that the Liberals have filibustered to prevent her from testifying. He introduced a motion on May 18 to invite Ms. Astravas, and possibly to expand the committee’s study. The committee had met twice since, with no decision on the motion.

On Monday, Mr. Bezan withdrew the motion, and said in an interview he did so because the Liberals were willing to take up all of the meeting time with their filibuster.

He introduced a new motion, proposing the committee fast-track to consider its draft report and recommendations so a report on sexual misconduct in the military can be tabled before the House rises for the summer.

Liberal members have said they wanted to work on a report instead of inviting more witnesses, and they insisted the same on Monday, but disagreed with Mr. Bezan’s approach.

Liberal MP Sven Spengemann said he agrees with the spirit of the proposal, but has concerns, particularly about the fact that it would allow members only two minutes of debate on recommendations.

“For the sake of expediency, one can sort of follow the logic of why you would restrict time,” he said. However, he added, it would hinder debate.

Story continues below advertisement

Bloc Québécois MP Xavier Barsalou-Duval said he regrettably supported the committee’s decision to withdraw Mr. Bezan’s motion calling on Ms. Astravas and others to testify, saying the committee could have welcomed more witnesses “crucial” to its work.

He said he supports the new motion to fast-track work on its report because “we need to put an end to this sad state of affairs, these filibusters, so that the committee can get back on track.”

NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen, who sits on the Status of Women committee and joined the defence committee on Monday, said the purpose of the defence committee is to get to the bottom of what went wrong – “so that it doesn’t happen again.”

She said it doesn’t seem that the governing Liberals are willing to get more answers. Ms. Mathyssen also pointed out that she noticed Liberal MPs used testimony from the Status of Women committee to filibuster.

The committee did not vote on the motion. Mr. Bezan said it will meet again on Friday.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies