Families with young children will be eligible for cheques worth up to $650 a child under an interim version of the Liberal government’s new dental care plan, which it has agreed to implement as part of a parliamentary deal with the NDP.

Two sources familiar with the announcement said the initial program will apply in 2022 for families with children under 12. The program will be income tested.

Families with no existing dental coverage and income under $70,000 will be eligible for cheques of $650 a child annually. The amount drops to $390 if family income is between $70,000 and $80,000 and to $260 for families with income between $80,000 and $90,000. Families with income above $90,000 will not be eligible for the program.

An NDP source said the party is seeking a broader application of the full $650 amount.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources as they were not authorized to comment publicly on the announcement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday, where he is expected to announce the dental care details as part of a package of measures aimed at helping lower-income Canadians with the spike in living expenses caused by inflation.

The announcement will also include a temporary increase to the GST credit and new rent support, according to one source. The Canadian Press also reported that the announcement involves the three elements of the GST credit, rent support and dental care.

The measures will be announced Thursday in Vancouver, where the Liberal cabinet is holding a policy retreat.

The minority Liberal government announced a deal in March in which the NDP agreed to support the Liberals on confidence votes in exchange for action on a list of policy priorities. The deal said the new dental care program would begin in 2022 and would be fully implemented by 2025.

The NDP had been advocating for an insurance-based system. The announcement of a cheque-based program is being presented as an interim measure while policy work continues on how a longer-term system would work.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is currently in Halifax for a meeting of the NDP caucus. He said earlier this week that his party and the Liberals have been engaged in extensive discussions throughout the summer on the dental care plan.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.