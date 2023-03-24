Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board shuffles her papers as she waits to appear at the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates in Ottawa, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Treasury Board says internal audits of contracts with McKinsey & Company show departments didn't' consistently follow some administrative requirements and procedures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian WyldAdrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Treasury Board says internal audits of contracts with McKinsey & Company show federal government departments did not consistently follow certain administrative rules and procedures.

But the Treasury Board also says the audits found no signs of political interference and that there was “broad compliance with values and ethics commitments.”

The Treasury Board says these are preliminary observations of the audits, which were conducted as part of its review of federal contracts with McKinsey.

The consulting firm came into the spotlight following media reports on the rapid growth in the value of contracts awarded since the Liberal government came to power in 2015.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tasked Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek review the contracts, with a final report expected by June 30.

The Treasury Board says departments “have developed management action plans to address their respective audit recommendations.”