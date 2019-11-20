Deputy PM Freeland to oversee relations with U.S. and provinces in Trudeau’s new cabinet

Open this photo in gallery Ms. Freeland will be in charge of legislation to ratify Canada’s new trade agreement with the United States and Mexico. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled a new cabinet that will rely heavily on Chrystia Freeland, the new deputy prime minister who will remain in charge of Canada-U.S. relations and add responsibility for working with the provinces as minister of Intergovernmental Affairs.

In her role, Ms. Freeland will be in charge of legislation to ratify Canada’s new trade agreement with the United States and Mexico, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The cabinet was revealed at Rideau Hall on Wednesday afternoon. It comes after the Liberals won 157 seats in the Oct. 21 general election, down from their total of 184 in 2015. The Liberals are in a minority and will need the support of either the Conservative Party (121 seats), the Bloc Québécois (32 seats) or the NDP (24 seats) to win confidence votes.

Overall, the new cabinet includes 36 ministers, up from the 34. The newcomers in the cabinet include Anita Anand (Public Services and Procurement), Marco Mendicino (Immigration) and Marc Miller (Indigenous Services).

As expected, Mr. Trudeau has given new responsibilities to François-Philippe Champagne (Foreign Affairs), Seamus O’Regan (Natural Resources) and Jonathan Wilkinson (Environment and Climate Change).

Staying in his position is Bill Morneau at Finance, who will now have an associate minister in Mona Fortier, who will be in charge of Middle-Class Prosperity.

Three Liberal MPs are leaving cabinet: Jim Carr, Kirsty Duncan and Ginette Petitpas Taylor. Two other former ministers, Ralph Goodale and Amarjeet Sohi, were not re-elected on Oct. 21.

Mr. Carr, a Manitoba MP who is undergoing cancer treatment in Winnipeg, will act as an adviser for the Prairies. Ms. Duncan is becoming deputy house leader and Ms. Petitpas Taylor is becoming deputy whip. Mark Holland is remaining as the chief government whip.

Dominic LeBlanc, who is completing cancer treatments, will be the President of the Privy Council and play a large role in co-ordinating the work of cabinet committees.

Among the ministers receiving promotions, Mary Ng will keep her responsibilities over small businesses but also become the minister for International Trade. As part of her portfolio, Ms. Ng will be expected to play a key role in improving Canada’s relations with China. The minister of International Development will be Karina Gould.

Ms. Ng and Ms. Gould will work with Mr. Champagne, who is taking over Global Affairs Canada from Ms. Freeland. Mr. Champagne is an international lawyer from Quebec, a province that is taking greater importance in the new cabinet.

The government’s House Leader, who will have to work with the opposition parties in the new minority Parliament, will be Pablo Rodriguez of Montreal. In addition, Mr. Rodriguez is becoming the Liberals’ Quebec lieutenant, meaning he will have greater responsibilities in terms of communicating the government’s message in the province.

Mr. Rodriguez is being replaced at Canadian Heritage by Steven Guilbeault, a rookie MP who was an environmental activist before going into politics.

While Toronto-area MP Navdeep Bains remains in the department of Innovation, he will lose the responsibility over the six regional development agencies, which will now fall under the responsibility of Mélanie Joly. As the minister of Economic Development, Ms. Joly will be in charge of a team of parliamentary secretaries to oversee the work of organizations such as the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, which annually hand out millions in funding across the country.

The new minister of Environment and Climate Change is Mr. Wilkinson, a Vancouver-area MP who grew up in Saskatchewan. He takes over from Catherine McKenna who is being shuffled to Infrastructure and will, as such, take over from Mr. Champagne.

Mr. Mendicino is taking over at Immigration from Ahmed Hussen, who is becoming the new minister of Families, Children and Social Development. Carla Qualtrough will be in charge of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion while Bardish Chagger is becoming minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth. Ms. Chagger will have the responsibility over the multiculturalism file.

Patti Hajdu is taking over as Health minister from Ms. Petitpas Taylor, while Bernadette Jordan is replacing Mr. Wilkinson at Fisheries and Oceans.

Among the ministers staying in their positions, there is Marie-Claude Bibeau (Agriculture), Carolyn Bennett (Crown-Indigenous Relations), Marc Garneau (Transport), David Lametti (Justice), Lawrence MacAulay (Veterans Affairs), Mr. Morneau (Finance) and Harjit Sajjan (Defence).

Former Toronto police chief Bill Blair is becoming the minister of Public Safety, which will include working on tougher gun-control measures. Jean-Yves Duclos, who barely held on to his seat in Quebec City in the election, is becoming the President of the Treasury Board.

The Speech from the Throne will be delivered on Dec. 5.