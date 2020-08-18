 Skip to main content
Deputy Prime Minister Freeland to replace Bill Morneau as Finance Minister

Kristy Kirkup and Bill Curry
OTTAWA
Open this photo in gallery

In this 2018 file photo, Chrystia Freeland and Bill Morneau participate in a media availability during the G7 leaders summit in La Malbaie, Que.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will take over the finance portfolio with the political departure of Bill Morneau.

Ms. Freeland is the first female Finance Minister for Canada.

The decision to name Ms. Freeland to this critical file was first reported by CTV News on Tuesday.

It comes after Mr. Morneau announced on Monday that he was leaving the Trudeau cabinet and that he would be resigning as an MP.

At a late news conference in Ottawa, Mr. Morneau said he was not pushed to step away from his role but rather that he thought there needed to be long-term leadership to guide the country’s finances due to the economic fallout of the pandemic.

He said he had been thinking about the decision for some time and that he intends to put his name forward to become the next Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Development and Co-Operation.

Mr. Morneau’s resignation followed a meeting with the Prime Minister on Monday and reports of tension between him and Mr. Morneau.

Both are the subject of investigations by the Ethics Commissioner related to a now cancelled contribution agreement with the WE Charity to administer a program for students during the pandemic.

