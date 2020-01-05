 Skip to main content

Politics

Obituary

Diane Ford, mother of Rob and Doug Ford, dies at 85, premier’s office says

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario PC leader Doug Ford, left, hugs his mother Diane after winning the Ontario Provincial election to become the new premier in Toronto, on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Diane Ford, the mother of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, has died at the age of 85.

The premier’s office announced the news in a statement released Sunday evening.

It describes Diane Ford as “the rock for her family” — particularly for her 10 grandchildren.

The statement says the family is grateful for support from the community in recent weeks.

It also thanks Ford’s caregivers for their compassion.

Ford is predecesed by her husband, Doug Ford Sr., who served in the Ontario legislature in the 1990s.

