Digital services tax could raise more revenue than Ottawa expects, Parliamentary Budget Officer says

The federal government’s plan for a new digital services tax on large multinational corporations could raise nearly a billion dollars more in revenue than Ottawa expects, according to a new report from Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland first announced in November that Canada is prepared to go it alone with a new digital services tax (DST) as of Jan. 1, 2022 if no international deal is reached.

Canada is proposing a 3-per-cent tax on revenues collected from Canadian users by online companies like Google and Facebook that have worldwide revenues of at least 750 million Euros and Canadian revenues of more than $20-million. Ottawa has said the tax would apply to social media companies, as well as online marketplaces and online advertising services.

Ms. Freeland’s April budget restated November projections that estimated the new DST would raise $3.4-billion over five years. Thursday’s PBO report puts this estimate at $4.23-billion.

Canada and other advanced economies have been negotiating for years at the G20 and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in an attempt to craft a global approach to taxing multinational corporations.

The April federal budget said “Canada has a strong preference for a multilateral approach to this issue” and that work is underway to reach a deal by mid-2021.

“While Canada’s hope and preference is for a multilateral solution this summer, whether or not a deal is reached, Canada intends to take action,” the budget stated.

The rise of the digital economy, where companies earn billions through the sale of intangible goods like software and streaming services, has made it harder for governments to define where such companies should be paying tax. The general thrust of the OECD talks is to more closely align corporate tax obligations with the location of sales, rather than the physical location of company headquarters, in order to curb the use of tax havens and “profit shifting” to low-tax jurisdictions.

Thursday’s PBO report cautions that its revenue forecasts involve “a high degree of uncertainty” due to data limitations and uncertainty as to how the targeted companies would respond to such a tax.

The Finance Department is currently holding public consultations on its proposal. Consultation documents state that the DST “is intended to be an interim measure” that would apply “until an acceptable multilateral approach comes into effect.”

A unilateral move by Canada would likely face strong objections from the United States. The U.S. Trade Representative has already declared that digital services taxes adopted by Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom are “unreasonable and discriminatory.”

Earlier this month during a meeting with Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai expressed concern about Canada’s DST proposal.

Global taxation talks will resume next week when G7 finance ministers meet in London. U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo recently told Reuters that he expects the group will support a 15 per cent global minimum corporate tax rate. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen vowed earlier this year to work with other countries on ending the “race to the bottom” on corporate taxation.

Canada’s proposed DST is in addition to a new federal requirement that foreign digital services companies like Netflix must collect and remit federal sales tax on Canadian transactions as of July 1 of this year. Ottawa has also introduced Bill C-10, which proposes to amend Canada’s broadcasting laws so that foreign streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime would be required to financially contribute to the creation of Canadian cultural content.

In a separate report Thursday, the PBO attempted to assign a probability score to projections for the direction of the federal deficit and debt-to-GDP ratio. The report said there is a 70 per cent chance that the 2025-26 federal deficit will be between $9.3-billion and $63.1-billion. It also said there is a 70 per cent chance that the debt-to-GDP ratio for that year will be between 44 per cent and 55 per cent. The PBO said there is a 5-per-cent chance the budget will be balanced in 2025-26.

The April budget said the federal deficit will decline from $354.2-billion last year to $30.7-billion in 2025-26. It also said the federal debt-to-GDP ratio will move from 49 per cent last year to a peak of 51.2 per cent in the current fiscal year, before falling back to 49.2 per cent in 2025-26.