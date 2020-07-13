 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Diplomat says documents too sensitive to give to Meng Wanzhou’s legal team

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, May 27, 2020.

Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

The federal government is trying to block Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s access to some documents in her extradition case, arguing in court documents that disclosing sensitive information would harm national security.

In an affidavit filed in Federal Court, Global Affairs Canada’s director general in South Asia says if sensitive information were released to Meng’s legal team, it could undermine Canada’s diplomatic strategy and may risk harm to Canadian lives.

David Hartman says China regularly blames foreign governments for the consequences of its actions and it’s in Canada’s interest to ensure the management of that relationship isn’t harmed by disclosure of sensitive information.

Redacted documents between Canada’s spy agency and the FBI over Meng’s arrest in December 2018 have been released, but the Attorney General of Canada is arguing against the further release of information at a hearing later this month.

The United States wants Meng extradited to face fraud charges over allegations she broke American sanctions against Iran, which she denies.

Another affidavit filed by Michel Guay, an officer with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, says if the information is released it could identify informants or relationships with other intelligence agencies, injuring national security.

Related topics

