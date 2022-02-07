Police officers walk through protest crowd in front of the Parliament Hill, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa, Feb 6, 2022.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters

Some Conservative MPs are starting to condemn the protests in Ottawa as the core of the party caucus defends the occupation of the capital city which has demands ranging from removing the elected government to an end to all pandemic restrictions.

Over the weekend Alberta MP Greg McLean was the latest Conservative caucus member to call for an end to the protests after Quebec MP Pierre Paul-Hus condemned them late last week and Conservative Senator Dennis Patterson quit the caucus over its support for the demonstrations.

But the party’s most prominent MPs continue to support them. Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen described the protesters as “passionate, patriotic and peaceful” and called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend an “olive branch” to them. Mr. Trudeau has not commented recently on the protests which over the weekend became larger, more intense and include an allegation of attempted arson.

The protests are now on day 11, blocking several streets in the downtown core. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson described the protests as “out of control” and declared a state of emergency on Sunday.

“I support law and order. These illegal blockades must end now,” Mr. McLean said on social media on Sunday. A previous post in which he said the protests he saw were like a winter carnival and he called “shame” on what he said was unbalanced media coverage that focused on racist symbols at the protest.

“Honestly, without the trucks lining the street and honking, it would be a winter carnaval [sic] kind of day,” he said in the original post.

On Sunday he said he “did not intend to minimize the gravity of the situation by comparing aspects of it to a winter carnival.”

“This is a very serious matter, he said, calling on the federal government to “show leadership” and outline a path forward.

Mr. Paul-Hus said last week that the streets should be cleared and ”that we stop this occupation controlled by radicals and anarchist groups.”

Ottawa-area Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre, who is running to be the party’s permanent leader, last week described the protesters as “bright, joyful and peaceful Canadians” who were “championing freedom over fear on Parliament Hill.”

The Conservatives are “emboldening” the protesters and “clearly evoking” Trumpian language, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday as he called for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the occupation and the possible next steps. Mr. Singh also accused Mr. Trudeau of being absent on the issue.

He said the protests are unprecedented compared to the hundreds of other demonstrations that Parliament Hill has seen which have not been marked by “rampant examples of harassing of citizens, of verbal assaults, physical assaults of charges being laid by the police.”

Former Conservative leader and current MP Andrew Scheer has also come out in support of the protests.

On Saturday Alberta MP Rachael Thomas wrote an op-ed in the Toronto Sun explaining why she supports the demonstrations in Ottawa. The protesters have forced the closure of businesses and a shopping mall for more than a week because of safety concerns from the demonstrations.

“It is an honour and a joy to walk among and converse with those who have gathered on Parliament Hill from all corners of our country,” Ms. Thomas wrote.

“The vast majority of those taking part in the Convoy for Freedom in Ottawa have positive motives. In a free and democratic country, they are peacefully demonstrating, which is their right to do.”

In December, Ms. Thomas posted a video to her Facebook page in which she repeated false information about the efficacy of vaccines. The video is still online.

