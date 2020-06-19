‘Do more ... do better,' UN refugee chief tells Canada in wake of Security Council loss

Open this photo in gallery Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, speaks to the media during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva on June 16, 2020. Salvatore Di Nolfi/The Associated Press

The head of the UN refugee agency says Canada should take its United Nations Security Council loss as a message to step up its contributions to peacekeeping and foreign aid.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called Canada a “good, multilateral country,” and applauded the Liberal government on its feminist foreign policy and refugee resettlement program. Canada welcomed more than 31,000 refugees last year, which is the highest resettlement number globally. However, Mr. Grandi said, Canada can do better.

Canada lost its bid for a seat on the UN Security Council on Wednesday, nearly five years after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government said winning a seat was one of its highest foreign-policy priorities. Norway and Ireland won the two available seats with 130 and 128 votes, respectively. The election was conducted by secret ballot.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Grandi said that, even without being a member of the Security Council, Canada can still set an example for other countries, suggesting the government increase funding for foreign aid, and consider taking part in more peacekeeping missions.

“Canada certainly is a country that deserves to be in that position, just like the others by the way. I think Ireland and Norway also. But it should be, in my opinion, an encouragement to do more and to do better,” Mr. Grandi said in an interview.

“I would say to Canada, keep going,” he said.

Louis Bélanger, a spokesperson for International Development Minister Karina Gould, said Canadians “should be proud” of the foreign aid vision the government has put forward. He said Canada provided $306-million of support in ongoing humanitarian crises in 2020.

Since February, 2020, Mr. Bélanger said, the federal government committed an additional $207-million to support the global response to COVID-19, which is devoted to development and humanitarian needs and also to research.

For his part, Mr. Trudeau said Canada lost its bid because it wasn’t able to overcome the head start Norway and Ireland had in the race.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer accused the Trudeau government of “selling out” Canadian values in pursuit of the seat, pointing to Mr. Trudeau’s handshake with the Iranian Foreign Minister earlier this year after the regime admitted involvement in the crash of a passenger plane in January that killed dozens of Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Grandi said that, with displacement figures “skyrocketing,” he will step up his own advocacy efforts, but he admitted that sometimes his words seem to fall on deaf ears.

He said he briefed the Security Council on Thursday, and that members are not “even able to agree” on humanitarian resolutions for long-standing conflicts such as those in Syria, Yemen and many others.

“I concluded my briefing with these very words. I said, “You know we are humanitarians, so we are not political people, but we observe what you’re doing, we are dismayed frankly by the divisions in the supreme organ responsible for peace and security.‘

“I can only tell them, at least be united, because the lack of unity is perhaps what is most detrimental to peace and security worldwide these days,” he said.

Mr. Grandi’s comments come days after his office released its annual trends report on forced displacement. The report showed that almost 80 million people were forcibly displaced by war, violence and persecution by the end of 2019, a jump of about 10 million from the previous year. The UN refugee agency said the increase is a result of conflict, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen, Syria and Venezuela.

The UN refugee chief has a few priorities for the international community: To offer refugees protection and a fair hearing and to continue to support international assistance efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

“And the third is, I don’t give up on telling them that they need to focus on peace, but I realize it’s a little bit like preaching in the desert.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.