Dominic Barton, the global consultant and close adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, plans to step down as Canada’s ambassador to China now that Beijing has freed Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Mr. Barton provided The Globe with a statement Monday saying he informed Mr. Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Jolie that he would leave the top ambassadorial position Dec. 31.

“When I first accepted the appointment in 2019, Prime Minister Trudeau set my core priority to secure the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor and to manage our relationship with China in light of severe tensions related to the Meng Wanzhou extradition arrest,” he said in the statement.

Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were arrested in December, 2018, and imprisoned on charges of espionage, after Canada detained Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on an American extradition warrant. The dispute ruptured relations between the two countries.

Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were freed in late September, hours after a court in New York dropped the request for Ms. Meng, enabling her to leave Canada. Mr. Barton accompanied the two men back home, where he was thanked by Mr. Trudeau for having “put in the hours to get to this positive outcome.”

This included at least three weeks of secret talks in Washington in April, aimed at facilitating their release by securing a deal that would see Ms. Meng leave Canada, The Globe has reported. While two Canadians paid the cost for Beijing’s anger over the Huawei executive’s detention, Ottawa had always put the onus on Washington to take action, arguing that interfering in the extradition case would undermine the rule of law.

“Working to secure Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor’s release has been one of the most significant events in my life and I have been incredibly moved by the bravery and resilience of these two men, as well as their families,” Mr. Barton said in his release. “It was the honour of a lifetime to help with their release and I am extremely proud of the many Canadian public servants who helped bring them home.”

In his statement, Mr. Trudeau said that “as a defender of human rights and the rule of law, [Mr. Barton’s] top priority always remained securing the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who had been arbitrarily detained in China for two and a half years.

“He worked tirelessly on this important task,” the Prime Minister said. “He offered support and counsel to the two Michaels’ families and he worked to forge a coalition of like-minded countries to stand in solidarity. Thanks to Dominic’s leadership and skilled diplomatic approach, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are back at home with their families.”

Mr. Barton, who had extensive dealings in China as global managing partner of McKinsey and Company, was a pro-Beijing supporter of closer trade ties. He did not tend to criticize China’s human rights records.

Mr. Trudeau issued a statement Monday saying Mr. Barton “played an integral role in shaping and pursuing Canada’s priorities with respect to China. Thanks to his efforts, Canada is now better positioned to manage this important relationship and achieve our diplomatic objectives.”

Mr. Barton said he believed “that the relationship between Canada and China is of critical importance to our future.

“As I leave my role, my successor will be on strong footing to further this relationship, build on our people-to-people relations, trade and investment ties, while continuing to stand firm on human rights and the rule of law and addressing outstanding consular and market access issues that exist,” he said.

Soon after Joe Biden became U.S. President, the Canadian government began pressing his administration to reopen negotiations with Ms. Meng and Huawei lawyers for a deferred prosecution agreement to help end the dispute, which put Ottawa in the middle of a superpower standoff between Washington and Beijing.

China accused Canada of acting as a U.S. puppet by detaining Ms. Meng and slapped punitive trade sanctions on some Canadian agriculture products after the arrest of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.

In June, The Globe reported that Mr. Barton was in Washington for three weeks this spring in talks with senior officials in the Biden administration aimed at facilitating the release of the two Canadians.

Mr. Barton met with officials from the White House National Security Council and the departments of Justice, State, Defense, Treasury and Commerce. He also held talks with Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the United States.

China put Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor on trial in March. They were charged with spying as part of a process that Canada and dozens of allies called arbitrary detention on bogus charges in a closed system of justice with no accountability.

A Chinese court in August found Mr. Spavor guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 11 years in prison. He appealed the ruling. The verdict for Mr. Kovrig had yet to be announced.

Mr. Barton was global managing partner of McKinsey from 2009-2018, a period during which the massive consulting firm advised New York-based Purdue Pharma on ways to bolster sales of OxyContin.

In 2016, Mr. Trudeau tapped Mr. Barton to head a blue-chip advisory council on economic growth. Mr. Barton served as global managing partner emeritus until September, 2019, when Mr. Trudeau appointed him Canada’s envoy to Beijing.

The New York Times reported that McKinsey had discussed ways for Purdue to “turbocharge” sales of its drug OxyContin, including paying Purdue’s distributors a rebate for every OxyContin overdose attributable to pills they sold.

McKinsey declined to say whether, as top managing partner, Mr. Barton was aware of the firm’s involvement with Purdue Pharma. The company has since issued a statement regretting its advisory work.

DJ Carella, director of global media relations at McKinsey, said he could not answer if Mr. Barton was ignorant or unaware of the nature of the work undertaken for Purdue. He would only say that during Mr. Barton’s tenure as global managing partner, “he was never on the client team that served” Purdue.

At McKinsey, Mr. Barton led the company through several controversies – including in China. In 2018, for example, the company held a retreat in China’s western Xinjiang region just 6 kilometres from the location of an internment camp that is believed to deliver vocational skills training and forced political indoctrination to ethnic Muslims.

In 2017, McKinsey issued an apology for what it said were “errors of judgment” in its work with companies accused of corruption in South Africa.

