 Skip to main content

Politics Dominic LeBlanc taking leave from cabinet after being diagnosed with cancer

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Dominic LeBlanc taking leave from cabinet after being diagnosed with cancer

Steven Chase
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

In his statement, Mr. LeBlanc, seen here, included quotes from a New Brunswick physician who explained that non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a treatable condition.

PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Long-time Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc is taking a leave of absence from his federal cabinet post as Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade for health reasons.

The New Brunswick MP, who has spent more than 18 years in politics, and whose father served as Governor-General of Canada, revealed Friday he is fighting cancer.

He said a few weeks ago he consulted his doctor following the onset of flu-like symptoms. “After a series of tests, my doctor has diagnosed me with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma,” Mr. LeBlanc said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. LeBlanc, 51, said he still intends to run in the fall federal election.

“I have begun my treatment and it will last several weeks. Once I have concluded my treatment, I look forward to returning to my role in cabinet,” he said.

In his statement, Mr. LeBlanc included quotes from a New Brunswick physician who explained that non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a treatable condition.

“The minister had a positive response to the initial treatments. Like thousands of Canadians living with cancer, Minister LeBlanc looks forward to going back to work once the treatments are completed,” Nicholas Finn, a hematologist-oncologist at the Dr. Georges-L. Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton said.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced that Finance Minister Bill Morneau will assume temporary responsibility for intergovernmental affairs and internal trade.

Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will temporarily assume responsibilities related to northern affairs.

Mr. Trudeau offered a personal note for Mr. LeBlanc in a statement.

“Dominic, you are a trusted cabinet minister and a close friend – and I’m happy you made the decision to focus on your health and your family during this difficult time. You have our full support, and we look forward to having you back at the cabinet table soon.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter