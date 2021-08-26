 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Don’t campaign for Erin O’ Toole, Doug Ford’s office tells ministers

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Marieke Walsh
Toronto and Hamilton
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Durham, where Doug Ford and much of his Progressive Conservative caucus hold seats, is considered a crucial battleground for the federal Conservatives and its leader, Erin O' Toole, if they are to win the election.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office has told his cabinet ministers not to campaign for federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, and to refrain from posting about interactions with federal candidates on social media, The Globe and Mail has learned.

The reason given to cabinet was that they have their plates full with their own files, and Mr. Ford’s team expects ministers will be too busy to get involved federally. The requests not to campaign for Mr. O’Toole or his candidates were described to The Globe by two sources with direct knowledge of the discussions. One of the sources said the message was also relayed to ministerial staff in a recent meeting. The Globe is not naming the sources because they were not authorized to discuss the internal deliberations.

Mr. Ford’s cabinet members are being told that if they attend a community event at the same time as any of Mr. O’Toole’s candidates, they are not to post any photographs or digital evidence to social media, according to one of the sources. The source said Mr. Ford and his team have no desire to enter the political fray over contentious issues such as vaccine passports.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. O’Toole is running for re-election in the Ontario riding of Durham. The Greater Toronto Area, where Mr. Ford and much of his Progressive Conservative caucus hold seats, is considered a crucial battleground for the federal Conservatives if they are to win the election.

If shamelessness is the key to success in politics, O’Toole is looking good

Jagmeet Singh is on a roll. This is bad news for Justin Trudeau

The edict is part of a broader effort to avoid a repeat of the 2019 federal election campaign, when it sometimes appeared that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s main opponent was Mr. Ford, rather than then-conservative leader Andrew Scheer. Mr. Trudeau repeatedly invoked Mr. Ford’s unpopular spending cuts on the campaign trail. Mr. Scheer, meanwhile, adopted a strategy of never appearing with Ontario’s Premier, and almost never saying his name.

Mr. Ford does not want to be at the forefront of another federal election campaign, one of the sources said.

The Premier’s office did not directly answer questions about the provincial directive, but said Mr. Ford will work with whichever party forms government after the Sept. 20 election.

“Premier Ford wishes all candidates the best in their campaigns. With cases expected to continue to climb as we head into the fall – fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant – the Premier and our government are focused squarely on our response to the pandemic and getting as many Ontarians vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Ivana Yelich, Mr. Ford’s executive director of media relations.

The decision to forbid provincial ministers from participating in the federal campaign reflects how much the political landscape has changed. In 2018 and 2019, Mr. Ford regularly launched attacks on the federal Liberal government. Ahead of the 2019 federal election, he ordered gas stations to post stickers at their pumps with messages opposing the federal carbon tax, a key Liberal policy.

In a statement, the federal Conservatives said the Premier is setting the right priorities mid-pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We respect, understand and applaud Premier Ford’s decision to focus on fighting the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than an election. Justin Trudeau should have done the same,” Conservative Party spokesperson Cory Hann said.

Mr. Ford and his top ministers have kept low profiles since Mr. Trudeau called an early election on Aug. 15. The Premier has not held a major news conference since July 30, and his office does not release his daily schedule or details of his meetings. His whereabouts is revealed mostly on his Twitter account.

At least one Progressive Conservative member of caucus, Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin, has posted publicly in support of a local federal candidate. However, Ms. Khanjin is a parliamentary assistant, and not a member of cabinet.

Mr. Trudeau has mostly avoided directly referencing Mr. Ford during the campaign. On Monday, though, he mentioned the Premier’s name during an announcement in Hamilton. “There’s a lot of things Premier Ford and I don’t agree on,” he said.

The Liberal Leader has, by contrast, repeatedly criticized Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. During a campaign stop in Calgary last week, Mr. Trudeau targeted Mr. Kenney’s record on pandemic management and linked him to Mr. O’Toole.

Follow the party leaders and where they stand on the issues this election campaign by signing up for our Morning or Evening Update newsletters.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies