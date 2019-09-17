Doug Ford acknowledges problems with anti-carbon-tax stickers, vows to get it fixed

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford welcomes visitors to the International Plowing Match in Verner, Ont. during the opening parade on Sept. 17, 2019. Vanessa Tignanelli/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the government’s province-wide campaign to criticize the federal carbon tax just isn’t sticking.

That’s because the stickers decrying the tax, which gas stations are required by law to post on their pumps, were produced using the wrong adhesive and are falling off.

Ford joked about the issue at the International Plowing Match in Verner, Ont., on Tuesday, quipping that the stickers may have worked if they’d been produced by the label company owned by the Ford family.

But the Premier acknowledged that the stickers were somehow botched and vowed to fix the problem.

He says the specifications were all accurate for the stickers, which became mandatory in Ontario gas stations at the end of August.

He offered few details, but said he would be discussing the matter with Energy Minister Greg Rickford.

