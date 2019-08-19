Doug Ford announces that cuts to municipal public health and childcare programs will go ahead

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is going ahead with modified budget cuts to municipal public health and childcare programs, saying he has listened to the concerns that prompted him to put a package of retroactive spending reductions on hold earlier this year.

The move looked unlikely to satisfy the Premier’s critics, who have charged that his cuts to the organizations that track vaccinations and inspect restaurants for food safety were reckless and unfair.

In an address to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario in Ottawa on Monday morning, Mr. Ford acknowledges that his government “moved quickly” as it sought to rein in the province’s finances, according to prepared remarks.

“We recognize our government moved quickly when we came into office to address our inherited challenges,” Mr. Ford’s speech reads. “But we’ve listened to you.”

The Premier’s Office now says that as of Jan. 1, 2020, all municipalities will have to cover 30 per cent of the cost of their public health programs. Currently, the province covers 100 per cent of many such programs, and 25 per cent of others. But the Premier’s Office says municipalities will still see any funding increase they are required to make next year capped at 10 per cent.

Under the old plan, buried in the April budget, most municipalities were to be required to cover 30 to 40 per cent of public health costs, except for Toronto, which was to split its bill with the province 50-50. The cuts were to start taking effect in the current year, months after municipalities had finalized their budgets.

That plan provoked outrage from municipal leaders in Toronto and elsewhere, while the Premier and his ministers accused their critics of “fearmongering” – even as the province refused to provide specifics on how much funding public health units would receive.

Joe Cressy, the downtown Toronto city councillor who chairs that city’s board of health and led the campaign against the cuts, said Monday’s announcement came without any warning, despite Mr. Ford’s pledges to consult with municipalities.

“Three months ago, in response to a wave of opposition across this province, Premier Ford reversed his shortsighted, retroactive cuts and pledged a reset,” Mr. Cressy said. “He pledged to work with cities to come up with a model for public health. Instead, in the middle of summer without any consultation, yet another unilateral announcement of cuts to public health childcare has been dropped on us.”

He said Ontario is the only province that does not cover 100 per cent of public health costs.

The Premier’s Office confirmed that plans to consolidate Ontario’s public health units into 10 larger ones were still going ahead.

A spokeswoman for Toronto Mayor John Tory declined to comment until after the official announcement.

The Premier’s moves did not impress Jamie McGarvey, the president of the Association of Ontario Municipalities. “If the goal is saving money, improving services for people, and showing greater respect for taxpayers, we wouldn’t start with public health or paramedic services,” Mr. McGarvey said.

The Premier’s Office also confirms the government is continuing with cuts to daycare expansion that have also prompted criticism. Its plan, announced in the budget, reneges on the previous government plan to fund 100 per cent of municipal costs for new daycare spaces, and now offers to cover 80 per cent. Cuts to how much the province covers in administrative costs will be put off until 2021 and 2022.

However, Mr. Ford says in his speech that he is increasing funding for land ambulances services – another area where cuts were initially announced – by 4 per cent this year, saying the funding will continue to increase in 2020.

His speech also highlights a long list of infrastructure funding his government has promised for municipalities, amounting to $144-billion over the next decade.