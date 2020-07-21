 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Doug Ford removes Tory legislator from government caucus over emergency powers vote

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen after a meeting in Toronto, Dec. 2, 2019.

Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has removed a Cambridge, Ont., legislator from the Progressive Conservative caucus for voting against a controversial government bill.

Ford issued a statement today saying Belinda Karahalios will no longer sit as a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus.

Karahalios voted against a government bill that grants it powers to extend or amend some emergency orders a month at a time, for up to two years.

She called the bill an “unnecessary overreach” on parliamentary democracy shortly after the vote.

Karahalios was first elected in 2018 and had served as parliamentary assistant to Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

She could not immediately be reached for comment.

