 Skip to main content

Economic statement will be put to confidence vote in House of Commons, Trudeau says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference at Rideau Cottage, in Ottawa, on Dec. 1, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says tens of billions in new spending measures the Liberals are proposing for families and businesses will be put to a vote that could risk toppling his Liberal minority government.

Speaking outside his Ottawa residence today, Trudeau says a vote on the fall economic statement will be one that will test the confidence the House of Commons has in his government.

Failure to gather the necessary support during such a vote would mean the minority government falls, which could plunge the country into a federal election contest.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau says he’s confident the Liberals will have enough opposition support given the need households and businesses have for many of the proposed measures.

The Liberals’ fall economic statement Monday proposed just over $25-billion in spending to top up and expand existing programs and create new, targeted support for hard-hit industries.

Spending to date is putting the federal deficit on track to reach $381.6-billion this year, but the government’s math says it could close in on $400-billion if widespread lockdowns return in the coming weeks.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies